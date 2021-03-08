This Influencer-Beloved Fashion Brand Is Finally At Nordstrom

Scroll To See More Images

I would like to consider myself to be something of an online shopping expert these days. Yes, it’s literally part of my job, but I also have a ton of free time right now. I may be stuck in sweatpants, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not constantly thinking about the day when I’ll be able to go out with my friends and look cute again! Luckily, influencer-beloved brand VICI just dropped their first collection on Nordstrom and it’s giving me all the spring outfit inspo that I could ever want.

If you’re unfamiliar, VICI has made a name for itself over the past decade by selling updated versions of all of your favorite low-key pieces that still feel super luxe. You’ve also probably seen their selection of California-cool pieces all over your Instagram feed without even realizing it. While your flashiest bag or pair of shoes is fun for an outfit or two, keeping a few neutral pieces in your daily rotation is the key to looking put-together on even your most relaxed days, and this collection is loaded with stylish, wearable picks. That said, there are a few wildcard printed pieces in the drop, too!

The massive collection dropped today, March 8, on Nordstrom’s website, so it’s time to get shopping! Every piece is available in sizes XS-XL and prices range between $40 and $120, so I can still save a few of my hard-earned dollars while going on a shopping spree. Apologies in advance to my credit card, though, because I want a lot.

Even if you’re a longtime brand fan, there are elements of the capsule collection with Nordstrom that will still feel new. Many of VICI’s best-selling pieces are included in the collection, but this time around, they’re available to shop in an array of on-trend colors and patterns like tie-dye and florals. Before you make a comment about florals being anything less than groundbreaking for spring, hold that thought. These prints are actually that good.

I personally will be living in the selection of floral cut-out dresses, neutral ribbed tanks and pastel-toned rompers as soon as the weather heats up. It might still be absolutely freezing here in New York, but my brain has officially been transported to a beach in Malibu. Happy Monday to me, indeed!

Read on to shop a few of my favorite items from the very first VICI x Nordstrom collab, or take a peek at the entire collection to get yourself ready for the warmer weather.

This Lightweight Linen Romper

Playsuits are back, baby! I love wearing linen options in the summer because they are so damn easy to slip into—and you can look cute without much effort at all. This light blue version from the new collection is already sitting in my cart.

This Dreamy Summer Dress

This yellow floral maxi dress is serving some serious I-summer-in-Italy vibes and I am here for it. I’m a petite gal myself, so I will need to style this dress with a pair of sky-high wedges. If you’re not 5’2, try wearing it with a pair of strappy kitten heel sandals or even sneakers for a more laid-back look.

This Daring Cut-Out Maxi

If this maxi dress is any indication, the color brown is still going to be all over our Instagram feeds this summer. This dress from VICI combines two trends into one sexy frock—tie-dye and everyone’s favorite neutral hue—so you’ll look every bit the fashion insider in all of your group pics at brunch.

This Playful Striped Jumpsuit

I’ve already waxed poetic about how much I love playsuits, but allow me to introduce you to the perfect summer jumpsuit. Just like the rest of the pieces in the new collection, this navy striped piece can be styled for day or night, depending on how you choose to amp it up. I’d go with espadrilles and a red lip!

This Ideal Date-Night Dress

So, you want to impress your special someone without wearing the same LBD that you’ve been relying on for years? Enter: a nude ribbed midi dress that will easily take its place. This option checks all the date-night boxes. Sexy slit up the front? Check. Super-flattering silhouette? Check. It also comes in black and white, so you should probably pick up all three versions.

This Button-Up Bodysuit

I don’t need to tell you that bodysuits are a key piece in any fashion girl’s wardrobe. This rust-colored long-sleeve option is made from a super-soft material that looks business-appropriate on your last Zoom meeting of the day and cute for grabbing a (socially-distanced) happy hour cocktail with your best friends as soon as you sign off.