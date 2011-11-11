Vice Hits The Tacky, Pole-Dancing Side of Colombia Fashion

Beyond the typical big players, most international fashion weeks fly under the radar. Not Milan? Not interested.

Until now.

Leave it to Vice to come up with a way to visit the world’s most amazing fashion weeks and turn their adventures into hilarious commentaries on a variety of cultures. Their latest addition to their Fashion Week Internationale series is Colombia. Held in Medellin, one of the rising stars in the plastic surgery world, the Vice reporters chat with Pablo Escobar’s brother, try out pole dancing, discuss body enhancement and explore all that is tacky and holy in South America.

Scroll down to check out the full length video of Colombia Fashion Week! Trust us, you’re in for quite a ride.