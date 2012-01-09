‘VICE’ Explores The Darker Side Of Cambodia Fashion Week

As we prepare ourselves for another whirlwind month of fashion shows, ftes and serious outfit planning, VICE once again reminds us that there’s more to the fashion industry than the usual New York, London, Paris and Milan show circuit. With their Fashion Week Internationale series, the magazine takes us around the world for a look at some of the wackier — and at times disturbing — segments of the fashion industry.

In this episode, the team at VICE heads to Cambodia to check out their small, but growing, fashion week. Despite employing over 400,000 Cambodians, the world of design in Cambodia is off-limits except to the small, exclusive group of wealthy and elite. In fact, many of the women working in factories under treacherous conditions have no idea what Fashion Week is.

Scroll down to check out VICE‘s CharletDuboc navigate the world of Cambodian fashion. Let us know what you think of the video in the comments section below!