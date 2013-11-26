Gift We Love: Chic Personalized Leather Pieces From New Brand Vianel

With Thanksgiving only two days away and the holiday shopping crush just around the corner from that, we’re starting to stress big time over what gifts to bestow upon those closest to us. One new leather goods company is making the search just a tad bit simpler: Vianel, founded in September of this year, offers chic cardholders and other small accessories in high-quality leather—and they can all be personalized. Check out the one we got made for StyleCaster!

The brand, which is the braindchild of CEO Andrew Brooks, just hit shelves at Barneys New York, and when something gets the Barneys seal of approval, it’s usually only the first step into the world of high-end retail.

We caught up with Brooks to chat the brand, all things leather, and get his gifting tips for this holiday season.

What goals did you have in mind when you founded Vianel?

We wanted to build a leather brand, not a company. And at the root [of the idea] was to create the perfect cardholder. I love the cardholder, and live by the belief that you should not carry more than you need to live an uncluttered life. The first collection took us a year in development. Each piece was designed with a minimal approach. We chose to edit out what some refer to as ‘innovative decor’ in order to create uncomplicated, functional leather accessories to make life easier.

What do you think is so special about the pieces Vianel is offering?

All Vianel products are designed with the beauty of restraint. We go by the phrase ‘simplicity is luxury,’ focusing on clean lines and the finest skins sourced from the best tanneries in Europe. Our signature ink edging helps us bring a bit of whimsical New York youthfulness to our luxury products.

Why do you think personalization is so special during the gift-giving season?

Personalization is a way to turn an everyday gift into something special meant only for that one intended person. It allows the receiver to feel that much more special.

Do you have any tips to ensure that personalization falls on the side of stylish, not campy?

We encourage our clients to have fun with personalization. On a V3 horizontal cardholder, you can have up to 26 characters to showcase your personality. We want you to display your true colors and feel empowered when you pull out your cardholder with your distinct saying, embossed in luxury leather, made just for you. Be weird. It’s that much more fun.

Any styling suggestions for how women can wear and use the Vianel collection?

Our pieces are unisex! A cardholder is a sleeker fit tucked into a pouch or clutch. Should you chose to go sans clutch, a slim cardholder fits nicely into a back pocket. You can also check out our website tomorrow for smooth grained Italian calfskin pouches and wallets, [which are our newest pieces]!

You can shop Vianel’s full leather collection at VianelStudios.com now. Pieces start at $185.