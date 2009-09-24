VH1 Awards: Hip Hop Honors 2009

Last night, VH1 hosted their VH1 Hip Hop Honors 2009 ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Def Jam Records. Hosted by Tracy Morgan, this is the first time the Hip Hop Honors has recognized a record label, but the focus of the evening was the label’s influential legacy on “musical, political, and culture.”

The show is not scheduled to air until October 13, but Rap Up already provides us with some details on the performances of the evening.

Def Jam artists The Roots and Eminem opened the showcase with a cover of LL Cool J’s “Rock the Bells.” Ja Rule and Ashanti performed “Down for You” and their duet hit “Always on Time.” Mary J. Blige and Method Man (also on Def Jam) performed “I’ll be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By.”

However, the all-star medley grand finale is what caught my attention as Fabolous and Foxy Brown (???) took the stage. Ummm… Foxy Brown was recently arrested and is fundamentally in a downward spiral in every possible way. So hey… I mean… What goes crashing down must go back u–Oh wait, gravity doesn’t work that way, does it?