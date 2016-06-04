See The Best Looks from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Red Carpet

While the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is ostensibly about watching guys on horses swing mallets at balls, the real draw is clearly the people watching. For one day a year, New Jersey’s Liberty State Park becomes an epicenter of style for dozens of models, celebrities, and other genetically-blessed New Yorkers, who seize the opportunity to put on their best summer outfits, sip some champagne, and see Nacho Figueras on horseback.

This year, the red carpet didn’t disappoint, with stars like Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jourdan Dunn fêting the (unofficial) start of summer in light dresses and leggy rompers. Michael B. Jordan looked fly as hell, Riley Keough‘s earrings were seriously killer, and while 85 degrees may seem a little warm for full-length pants and a cape, Coco Rocha explained that as a model, she’s mostly immune to the heat. (“We wear bikinis in the winter and fur in the summer,” she joked.)

Click through to see the best looks—and get a little inspiration for any summer weddings or daytime parties you may have coming up while you’re at it.