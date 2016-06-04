StyleCaster
Share

See The Best Looks from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

See The Best Looks from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Red Carpet

by
See The Best Looks from the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Red Carpet
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

While the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is ostensibly about watching guys on horses swing mallets at balls, the real draw is clearly the people watching. For one day a year, New Jersey’s Liberty State Park becomes an epicenter of style for dozens of models, celebrities, and other genetically-blessed New Yorkers, who seize the opportunity to put on their best summer outfits, sip some champagne, and see Nacho Figueras on horseback.

MORE: 50 Street-Style-Approved Outfit Ideas to Steal This Summer

This year, the red carpet didn’t disappoint, with stars like Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jourdan Dunn fêting the (unofficial) start of summer in light dresses and leggy rompers. Michael B. Jordan looked fly as hell, Riley Keough‘s earrings were seriously killer, and while 85 degrees may seem a little warm for full-length pants and a cape, Coco Rocha explained that as a model, she’s mostly immune to the heat. (“We wear bikinis in the winter and fur in the summer,” she joked.)

Click through to see the best looks—and get a little inspiration for any summer weddings or daytime parties you may have coming up while you’re at it.

MORE: 12 Ways to Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Spring Wedding

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Rose Byrne in a M2MALLETIER bag

Photo: Getty Images

Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen in a Burberry suit, Loeffler Randall shoes, and a Mark Cross bag

Photo: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn in Misha Collection

Photo: BFA

Shanina Shaik in Zimmermann

Photo: Getty Images

Coco Rocha

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Photo: BFA

Hannah Bronfman

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Photo: Getty Images

Jaimie Alexander

Photo: Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Tonkin

Photo: Getty Images

Grace Bol in Cinq à Sept

Photo: Getty Images

Anja Leuenberger in Franziska Fox

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Sanchez de Betak in Ermanno Scervino

Photo: BFA

Tao Okamoto

Photo: BFA

Nicky Hilton

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The White Denim Skirt Is Back

The White Denim Skirt Is Back
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share