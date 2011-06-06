Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic: Celebs Share Summer Essentials

Do you find the pairing of the game of polo with princes to make complete sense, yet celebrities and fashion girls like Shenae Grimes, Whitney Port, Erin Fetherson mixing with the horse games a harder concept to grasp? Well, maybe the pull of being charitable and getting to hang out in the sun on an island made for a suddenly perfect fit. Although most of the designers, models and actors in attendance at the forth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic yesterday admitted it was their first time attending a polo match, they represented not only to get a taste of the equestrian lifestyle (hi Nacho!) but also to help raise money for Donna Karans Urban Zen Hope to Rebuild Haiti foundation.
While celebrities waited for the polo match to start under catered VIP tents with Hugh Jackman as host and Marc Jacobs as MC fascinators that rivaled Princess Beatrices Royal Wedding hat were seen for miles in the crowd of onlookers on Governors Island this past Sunday. To add sophistication to blankets spread across the grass, Veuve Clicquot champagne was flowing in flute glasses for $17 a pop (hey, it’s for charity), while spectators waited for polo star, Ralph Lauren model and all around hottie, Nacho Figueras to hit the field.
I chatted with the aforementioned ladies who spilled how they are preparing to switch up their beauty routine for the summer and which trends they are looking forward to rocking as the heat begins to turn up. For their answers and photos, peep the slideshow above.
All photos: Getty Images Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Shenae Grimes, who excitedly spoke about her time in the Teen Vogue closet and her fear of getting too close to the horses, opts for powder foundation during the summer. Here, its so hot and sticky, so I keep foundation powder in my purse at all times, and those Green Tea blotting pads are so helpful in the crazy sticky heat, she said. "Im trying to be presentable from my apartment to the [Teen Vogue] office, its a challenge!
Swedish Model Julie Ordon, who struck serious poses in a silk pink Marc Jacobs jumpsuit, will be jumping on both the minimalism and color-blocking bandwagons this summer. Im looking forward to the different mixes of color and the all white look, she said. I think its pretty; its fresh and clean and you cant go wrong with it.
Supermodel Alek Wek walked the carpet with her mother and gushed about her favorite skincare and makeup products. After the shower I love to use Aromatherapy Associates in lavender, love it. Baby oil, Aloe Vera, even though its cheap, she said. My mother always told me she loves that. Also Juicy tubes from Lancôme, some blushes from Sheseido, I love it. And Max Factor mascara, love it.
Designer Erin Fetherson, who admitted her scarf was a loose interpretation of a hat, likes to keep makeup fresh and doesnt fuss over trends. For summer I just like light, clean makeup. The most important thing is sun protection for someone like myself who is so fair, she said. As far as summer trends, Fetherson had this to say: I dont really think in terms of trends I do what I feel.
Sweetheart reality-TV star turned growing fashion mogul Whitney Port, pictured here with Amber Heard, said she totes around "sunscreen, Evian face spray and Fresh tinted moisturizer." When asked if she is filming any other TV shows, she said, Im just enjoying life without the cameras, and came to the match for polo, champagne, fashion and everything.
Lisa Mayock of Vena Cava, (pictured with Erin Fetherson) wearing a cute navy cutout top with an ivory beret, admitted the all-white look is taking over her wardrobe. Ive been wearing a lot more white than I ever have in my whole life, it feels like a new pop color, she said, continuing, ...especially coming out of winter and wearing a lot of black and navy and gray. But I love neutrals with bright colors, I think that is going to be my summer jam.