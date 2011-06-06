Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic: Celebs Share Summer Essentials

Do you find the pairing of the game of polo with princes to make complete sense, yet celebrities and fashion girls like Shenae Grimes, Whitney Port, Erin Fetherson mixing with the horse games a harder concept to grasp? Well, maybe the pull of being charitable and getting to hang out in the sun on an island made for a suddenly perfect fit. Although most of the designers, models and actors in attendance at the forth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic yesterday admitted it was their first time attending a polo match, they represented not only to get a taste of the equestrian lifestyle (hi Nacho!) but also to help raise money for Donna Karans Urban Zen Hope to Rebuild Haiti foundation.

While celebrities waited for the polo match to start under catered VIP tents with Hugh Jackman as host and Marc Jacobs as MC fascinators that rivaled Princess Beatrices Royal Wedding hat were seen for miles in the crowd of onlookers on Governors Island this past Sunday. To add sophistication to blankets spread across the grass, Veuve Clicquot champagne was flowing in flute glasses for $17 a pop (hey, it’s for charity), while spectators waited for polo star, Ralph Lauren model and all around hottie, Nacho Figueras to hit the field.

I chatted with the aforementioned ladies who spilled how they are preparing to switch up their beauty routine for the summer and which trends they are looking forward to rocking as the heat begins to turn up. For their answers and photos, peep the slideshow above.

All photos: Getty Images Courtesy of Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic