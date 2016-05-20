Snoop Dogg Wants Nothing to Do with the $924 T-Shirt with His Face on It

There aren’t many things in this world that are immune to backlash, especially not when you’re Vetements, a fashion label that achieved its high-profile status by wooing celebrities and street-style stars into wearing $1,400 sweatsuits and ill-fitting $1,500 blue jeans.

Earlier this week, very cool 19-year-old Lorde officially deemed Vetements “uncool,” calling out its $330 DHL tee as part of the problem. She stated via Twitter:

Fair. And joining Lorde in the growing congregation of people who are over it is Snoop Dogg, whose actual face actually appears on a Vetements tee. Snoop was unaware of the existence of the $924 shirt, which you can preorder from this Russian website if you don’t value your money or your life for that matter, until Hypebeast’s Aaron Miller broke the news during their recent interview.

Here is how it went: