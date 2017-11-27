StyleCaster
Share

18 Cool Vests That Don’t Involve an Ounce of Fur (Real, Faux, or Otherwise)

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Cool Vests That Don’t Involve an Ounce of Fur (Real, Faux, or Otherwise)

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Women's Vest Style Guide
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Some seasonal trends become so over-worn that, after a certain point, just seeing them (at least in the wrong incarnation) can be a bummer. Among them: bird prints, ugly sandals, and, at the top of the list, fur vests.

It makes sense that fur vests became a thing (that we ourselves endorsed), considering they’re cozy, flattering, and anyone can wear them—but they became so ubiquitous circa 2010 that it was frankly a bit nauseating. Still, it would be a shame to retire vests altogether. That’s why we found 18 versions that are fur-free and just as cute.

MORE: 25 Ways to Pull off a Monochromatic Outfit

Thanks to faux-suede fringe versions to athleisure puffer vests, it’s easy to layer up this winter without bringing fur into the equation. Aside from saving animals, this ethical option also saves cash since, sartorial aversions aside, fur can get pretty pricey. Ahead find some of our favorite non-fur vest options to work into your wardrobe.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Non-Fur Vests: Express sleeveless drape tie jacket

Express sleeveless drape tie jacket, $88 at Express

Non-Fur Vests: Long drapey boucle vest

Long drapey boucle vest, $29 at Sans Souci

Non-Fur Vests: Genuine People gingham check long vest

Genuine People gingham check long vest, $148 at Genuine People

Non-Fur Vests: TOBI Tanya black sheer vest trench jacket

TOBI Tanya black sheer vest trench jacket, $68 at TOBI

Non-Fur Vests: The North Face Cryos down vest

The North Face Cryos down vest, $250 at Revolve

Non-Fur Vests: Free People Alice mini vest dress

Free People Alice mini vest dress, $92 at Macys

Non-Fur Vests: BB Dakota velvet puffer vest

BB Dakota velvet puffer vest, $110 at Anthropologie

Non-Fur Vests: dRA WAlt herringbone vest

dRA Walt herringbone vest, $168 at Anthropologie

Non-Fur Vests: Michael Stars shawl sweater vest

Michael Stars shawl sweater vest, $229 at Anthropologie

Non-Fur Vests: See by Chloe Toggle vest

See by Chloe Toggle vest, $675 at Shopbop

Non-Fur Vests: Vegan leather moto vest

Vegan leather moto vest, $49 at Sans Souci

Non-Fur Vests: Entourage Clothing Perfect Pocket vest in green

Entourage Clothing Perfect Pocket vest in green, $34 at Entourage Clothing

Non-Fur Vests: Free People Vagabond Vest

Free People Vagabond Vest, $118 at Free People

Non-Fur Vests: Nasty Gal Shoulda Coulda Woulda Vest

Nasty Gal Shoulda Coulda Woulda Vest, $40 at Nasty Gal

Non-Fur Vests: Old Navy quilted frost-free vest for women

Old Navy quilted frost-free vest for women, $35 at Old Navy

Non-Fur Vests: Modcloth New Orleans Nature Vest in grey herringbone

Modcloth New Orleans Nature Vest in grey herringbone, $69 at Modcloth

Non-Fur Vests: TOBI Invest in You camel faux suede vest

TOBI Invest in You camel faux suede vest, $120 at TOBI

Non-Fur Vests: T by Alexander Wang Daze vest

T by Alexander Wang Daze vest, $395 at The Dreslyn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 20 Best Holiday Hairstyles to Try ASAP

The 20 Best Holiday Hairstyles to Try ASAP
  • Non-Fur Vests: Express sleeveless drape tie jacket
  • Non-Fur Vests: Long drapey boucle vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Genuine People gingham check long vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: TOBI Tanya black sheer vest trench jacket
  • Non-Fur Vests: The North Face Cryos down vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Free People Alice mini vest dress
  • Non-Fur Vests: BB Dakota velvet puffer vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: dRA WAlt herringbone vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Michael Stars shawl sweater vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: See by Chloe Toggle vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Vegan leather moto vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Entourage Clothing Perfect Pocket vest in green
  • Non-Fur Vests: Free People Vagabond Vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Nasty Gal Shoulda Coulda Woulda Vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: Old Navy quilted frost-free vest for women
  • Non-Fur Vests: Modcloth New Orleans Nature Vest in grey herringbone
  • Non-Fur Vests: TOBI Invest in You camel faux suede vest
  • Non-Fur Vests: T by Alexander Wang Daze vest
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share