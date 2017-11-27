18 Cool Vests That Don’t Involve an Ounce of Fur (Real, Faux, or Otherwise)

Some seasonal trends become so over-worn that, after a certain point, just seeing them (at least in the wrong incarnation) can be a bummer. Among them: bird prints, ugly sandals, and, at the top of the list, fur vests.

It makes sense that fur vests became a thing (that we ourselves endorsed), considering they’re cozy, flattering, and anyone can wear them—but they became so ubiquitous circa 2010 that it was frankly a bit nauseating. Still, it would be a shame to retire vests altogether. That’s why we found 18 versions that are fur-free and just as cute.

Thanks to faux-suede fringe versions to athleisure puffer vests, it’s easy to layer up this winter without bringing fur into the equation. Aside from saving animals, this ethical option also saves cash since, sartorial aversions aside, fur can get pretty pricey. Ahead find some of our favorite non-fur vest options to work into your wardrobe.