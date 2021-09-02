Are Vests The New Blazers? Apparently, You Need One

Scroll To See More Images

Fall weather usually inspires me to pull out my blazers, but this season’s trends are looking a little different. Rather than opting for my usual oversized array, I’m instead thinking about buying a blazer…sans sleeves. Yes, I’m talking about the vest top trend that has been slowly but surely creeping into my wardrobe this season.

It all started when Kendall Jenner donned a vest earlier this summer. She styled her cropped pick with a pair of wide-leg black trousers for an office-inspired suiting look that felt decidedly out-of-office approved. Her vest-as-a-top ensemble proved that the menswear-inspired piece can be made to look sexy—especially if you don’t wear anything underneath it!

While Jenner’s specific vest had a slightly more fitted silhouette, there has been an influx of several different styles of vest tops this season. Cropped waistcoat-style versions like Jenner’s are still popular, but so are more western-inspired and suede embellished versions that look like they should exclusively be worn to Kacey Musgraves concerts and styled with on-trend cowboy boots. The Wild West, it seems, is coming for our entire closet this fall–not just our footwear selection.

Whether you prefer the more tailored suiting aesthetic or a funky vest with a bit more Western pizazz, the trick to making these transitional pieces work for fall boils down to how you style them. If you just want to dabble in the wide world of vests, opt for a classic tailored pick that comes in a neutral shade of black, white or cream and wear it with a pair of jeans or trousers.

If you don’t want to wear your vest on its own, wear a cropped, unbuttoned version over a mini dress and finish the look with tall boots. Or, simply style your vest over a turtleneck in the same color for a failsafe approach that’s still chic.

Below, read on to shop 10 different vest options, all of which are arguable essentials in your fall rotation.