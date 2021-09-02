Are Vests The New Blazers? Apparently, You Need One

Scroll To See More Images
Fall weather usually inspires me to pull out my blazers, but this season’s trends are looking a little different. Rather than opting for my usual oversized array, I’m instead thinking about buying a blazer…sans sleeves. Yes, I’m talking about the vest top trend that has been slowly but surely creeping into my wardrobe this season.
It all started when Kendall Jenner donned a vest earlier this summer. She styled her cropped pick with a pair of wide-leg black trousers for an office-inspired suiting look that felt decidedly out-of-office approved. Her vest-as-a-top ensemble proved that the menswear-inspired piece can be made to look sexy—especially if you don’t wear anything underneath it!
While Jenner’s specific vest had a slightly more fitted silhouette, there has been an influx of several different styles of vest tops this season. Cropped waistcoat-style versions like Jenner’s are still popular, but so are more western-inspired and suede embellished versions that look like they should exclusively be worn to Kacey Musgraves concerts and styled with on-trend cowboy boots. The Wild West, it seems, is coming for our entire closet this fall–not just our footwear selection.
Whether you prefer the more tailored suiting aesthetic or a funky vest with a bit more Western pizazz, the trick to making these transitional pieces work for fall boils down to how you style them. If you just want to dabble in the wide world of vests, opt for a classic tailored pick that comes in a neutral shade of black, white or cream and wear it with a pair of jeans or trousers.
If you don’t want to wear your vest on its own, wear a cropped, unbuttoned version over a mini dress and finish the look with tall boots. Or, simply style your vest over a turtleneck in the same color for a failsafe approach that’s still chic.
Below, read on to shop 10 different vest options, all of which are arguable essentials in your fall rotation.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Vest Set Top
This Vest Set Top from Abercrombie & Fitch comes in two colors, classic black and a creamy linen.
Buttons Suit Waistcoat
If you prefer a style with a slightly looser fit, try this tan Buttons Suit Waistcoat from Mango.
Tailored Vest
Yes, white clothing can work after Labor Day—and this Tailored Vest from ASOS is proof.
Cropped Lapel Vest
This Cropped Lapel Vest is the perfect combination of your favorite cropped top and your fall-approved blazer.
Vintage Waistcoat Vest
This plaid Vintage Waist Coat has a halter-neck design, so it hits two trends at once this season.
Low Rider Suede Vest
Lovers of Western-inspired fashion, this Low Rider Suede Vest is for you. The looser silhouette gives your outfit a relaxed feel.
Jersey Suit Vest
You can either buy this neutral Jersey Suit Vest from ASOS Design on its own or as a part of a cute three-piece set.
Vest With Slits
Wear this longline white vest from Zara with an all-black outfit to really make the color pop.
Delilah Studded Vest
The Wild West called—it wants its vest back! This studded vest from Free People would look so good paired with cowboy boots.
Racerback Vest
If you love the vest-as-a-top look, this Racerback Vest should be your first buy.