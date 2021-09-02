StyleCaster
Are Vests The New Blazers? Apparently, You Need One

Julia Marzovilla
by
Photo: The MEGA Agency.

Fall weather usually inspires me to pull out my blazers, but this season’s trends are looking a little different. Rather than opting for my usual oversized array, I’m instead thinking about buying a blazer…sans sleeves. Yes, I’m talking about the vest top trend that has been slowly but surely creeping into my wardrobe this season. 

It all started when Kendall Jenner donned a vest earlier this summer. She styled her cropped pick with a pair of wide-leg black trousers for an office-inspired suiting look that felt decidedly out-of-office approved. Her vest-as-a-top ensemble proved that the menswear-inspired piece can be made to look sexy—especially if you don’t wear anything underneath it!

While Jenner’s specific vest had a slightly more fitted silhouette, there has been an influx of several different styles of vest tops this season. Cropped waistcoat-style versions like Jenner’s are still popular, but so are more western-inspired and suede embellished versions that look like they should exclusively be worn to Kacey Musgraves concerts and styled with on-trend cowboy boots. The Wild West, it seems, is coming for our entire closet this fall–not just our footwear selection.

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

The MEGA Agency.

Whether you prefer the more tailored suiting aesthetic or a funky vest with a bit more Western pizazz, the trick to making these transitional pieces work for fall boils down to how you style them. If you just want to dabble in the wide world of vests, opt for a classic tailored pick that comes in a neutral shade of black, white or cream and wear it with a pair of jeans or trousers.

If you don’t want to wear your vest on its own, wear a cropped, unbuttoned version over a mini dress and finish the look with tall boots. Or, simply style your vest over a turtleneck in the same color for a failsafe approach that’s still chic.

Below, read on to shop 10 different vest options, all of which are arguable essentials in your fall rotation.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Vest Set Top

This Vest Set Top from Abercrombie & Fitch comes in two colors, classic black and a creamy linen.

Vest Set Top $45


 

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Mango.

Buttons Suit Waistcoat

If you prefer a style with a slightly looser fit, try this tan Buttons Suit Waistcoat from Mango.

Buttons Suit Waistcoat $59.99
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Only.

Tailored Vest

Yes, white clothing can work after Labor Day—and this Tailored Vest from ASOS is proof.

Tailored Vest $60
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Zara.

Cropped Lapel Vest

This Cropped Lapel Vest is the perfect combination of your favorite cropped top and your fall-approved blazer.

Cropped Lapel Vest $49.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Belle Poque.

Vintage Waistcoat Vest

This plaid Vintage Waist Coat has a halter-neck design, so it hits two trends at once this season.

Vintage Waistcoat Vest $18.69
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of We The Free.

Low Rider Suede Vest

Lovers of Western-inspired fashion, this Low Rider Suede Vest is for you. The looser silhouette gives your outfit a relaxed feel.

Low Rider Suede Vest $198
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of ASOS Design.

Jersey Suit Vest

You can either buy this neutral Jersey Suit Vest from ASOS Design on its own or as a part of a cute three-piece set.

Jersey Suit Vest $32
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Zara.

Vest With Slits

Wear this longline white vest from Zara with an all-black outfit to really make the color pop.

Vest With Slits $69.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Free People.

Delilah Studded Vest

The Wild West called—it wants its vest back! This studded vest from Free People would look so good paired with cowboy boots.

Delilah Studded Vest $148
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Vest Trend

Courtesy of Design by Olivia.

Racerback Vest

If you love the vest-as-a-top look, this Racerback Vest should be your first buy.

Racerback Vest $25.99
Buy Now

