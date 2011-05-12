Versace Jumps On The Fancy Children’s Clothing Bandwagon

Last week, Alber Elbaz and Lanvin announced that they would release a super luxurious line of children’s clothing next fall, and another famed fashion house is following suit. Italian powerhouse Versace revealed that it will unveil Young Versace, its debut collection for boys and girls aged from 0-12, for the Spring/Summer 2012 season.

No word on price points yet (unlike Lanvin, who proudly stated that fabrics in the kids’ line could cost as much as 10 times as those normally used for childrens clothing) but judging by the initial images, the Versace apples don’t fall from the tree. These clothes certainly get across the house’s signature glamour with a “youthful rock ‘n’ roll twist.”

Even the sketches are sassy! Check out the little boy casually posing in the sequined hoodie, the girls giving face in the black leather and combat boots, and we even spot a Versace temporary tattoo.

Would you dress your kiddies in Versace’s designs?

Images via Versace