Versace Is The Next H&M Designer Collaboration!

The house of Versace has attracted a ton of attention latelybeing that Lady Gaga has dressed exclusively in pieces from the label for the past few weeks and in her latest music video for “Edge of Glory“and if you weren’t too familiar with the label already, you certainly will be come fall.

On the heels of last year’s insanely successful Lanvin collaboration, national retailer H&M is teaming up with Versace for a collection of men’s, women’s and home pieces that will hit stores on November 19th.

Donatella Versace, the brand’s creative director, will design the collection, which will pay homage to the heritage of the legendary fashion house. You can expect the same glamour that the label is famous for in the form of leather, wild prints and vibrant color, all at H&M prices. Donatella debuted the first look from the H&M line yesterday, when she walked the runway after the Versace mens show in Milan.

Check out the video of Donatella’s announcement below to sneak a peek at her sketches and samples from the H&M line! Do you think Versace’s goods will cause the same sort of frenzy as Lanvin for H&M did last winter?