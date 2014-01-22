DIY the Tablescape From the Versace Couture Dinner Party

We love a good tablescape, and no surprise here, when Versace decided to host a dinner party to celebrate its most recent couture collection in Paris, the result was pretty darn stunning. The dinner was held at the Salon France Amériques of Paris and attended by everyone from Lady Gaga to Mario Testino to Karlie Kloss.

But enough about the celebs in attendance, we are obsessed with the tablescape. The Versace events team kept it simple with low red flower arrangements, and plenty of tea lights. The statement on the table was undoubtedly the Versace dinnerware in the classic Medusa pattern. While each plate will certainly cost you (to the tune of $260) they certainly make a statement.



What do you think of this tablescape? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

