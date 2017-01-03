Get a Peek Into This Rustic-Chic Winter Wedding in Malibu

January’s here, and it’s the perfect time for little cold-weather wedding inspiration. Here, take in every glorious detail of the nuptials of TV producer and interior designer Veronica Valencia and her husband and business partner, Kristopher Hughes, who met while producing a design show together. The big event went down in November at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, CA, and struck a magical balance between California-cool (photo booth truck!) and earthy glamour (farmer’s market flowers!). We chatted with the bride to find out more about the celebration.
“November 11 was easily the most magical day of my life,” says Valencia. “I married my best friend, my business partner, and my life partner. I have no words for the ceremony. The moment I hit the aisle, my heart literally skipped a beat. The overgrowth of the flowers and grasses flanking the aisle, Kris standing there with his beautiful dark emerald green jacket and his MASSIVE smile from ear to ear… the army of the flower girls and ring bearers, our bridal party and family and friends… it was all too much to handle. Every time I spotted a different smile in the crowd I wanted to start crying, I was so happy!” Amazing, right? Experience the day vicariously through the photos by Brumley & Wells below, and Valencia’s explanation behind every choice.
Ulla Johnson tassel heels, $399.99; at Madewell
"I knew I wanted something fun and also me! I love me some tassels, whether their on a throw blanket or on my feet! These heels made me feel romantic and playful." –Valencia
Dress by Bo & Luca
Styled by LoHo Bride
Dress alterations and custom veil by Grace Bridal Couture
My dress alterations and custom magical veil was made with an extreme amount of love from Loyce at Grace Bridal Couture.
"Initially I wanted something boho, flowy, and classic and then I tried this beaded beauty on and it was game over. I remember trying it on and immediately feeling like I could get married in this exact dress tomorrow. I didn't have the stress to lose weight, or fix this and that. I felt 100 percent perfectly me! The sheer sleeves felt fall and romantic, the fitted low-back made me feel sexy, and the layers of silk-chiffon and soft tulle made me appreciate and love my curves. And, frankly thats what it's all about. I didn't want a dress where I would have to kill myself to feel good in, I wanted a dress where I felt 'me' in and this was it." –Valencia
"Kris and I have this triple threat friend, Tommy Rouse—he's my design partner at The Design Hunters, our best friend, the owner of our furniture rental company, AND he gladly accepted the role to become our officiant. He married us in the most beautiful ceremony, and was right there with us through all of the planning. We designed the decor details with so much love. We used his rentals and mixed them with some of mine and Kris's own furniture to give it our touch. It was neutral, fall-themed, and super-romantic. Our TV production friends came in clutch and rented trucks for the big day, got PA's and walkies for our wedding team. We had full support, so Tommy, Kris and I could truly be in the moment." –Valencia
Ceremony and Bridal Party Florist: Jenn Chez
"I'm a flower girl at heart. Sometimes when I'm not on a build site or knee-deep in designing homes, I take on floral jobs. It's a passion and I love to make time for it. I'd never encountered a wedding that was a beautiful melting pot of different, amazing florists—all with their own unique aesthetics and backgrounds, coming together for one special day. It was a day of love, with an overgrowth of flowers, including the blooming aisle, the farmer's market escort card table, flower-bombed photo bus, and massive maiden ferns on our reception tables. My heart was so full from all the florals around me." –Valencia