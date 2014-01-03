Rejoice! The ‘Veronica Mars’ Movie Trailer Is Here!

After nearly seven years off the air, and an astounding Kickstarter campaign, “Veronica Mars” is back—this time as a feature-length film. The popular mystery series, starring Kristen Bell as a teenage sleuth, aired on UPN from 2004 to 2007, and garnered a legion of ferociously loyal fans, many of whom chipped in financially when a Kickstarter campaign was launched in February 2013 in a support of a feature-length “Mars” film.

Series creator Rob Thomas wrote the updated feature film, which catches us up with Veronica and her pals nearly ten years after high school. So far as we can tell, the plot of the film revolves around Veronica trying to solve the murder of her former high school flame Logan’s girlfriend in order to clear his name. There’s also, naturally, a high school reunion involved.

“Mars” fans, or Marshmallows, as they’re known, can start queueing up on Friday, March 14. Check out the trailer below.