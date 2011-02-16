Verizon Mobile Music Festival Tickets Available Tomorrow

Tomorrow, tickets will become available for the Verizon Mobile Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland with headliners Weezer and Blink-182. Wait, Weezer and Blink-182?!? Do I have the right line up for 2009 not 1999? It is 2009 right?

Anyway, this Verizon Mobile Festival is special not only for the fact that it is apparently bringing junior high school to the best sound stage in America, but the tickets are free! No, like for realz. Legit. Free. In light of the economic struggles this past year, Verizon opted to cover the cost of the festival in exchange for a suggested $5 donation to The RE*Generation—a charity dedicated to helping homeless youth.

Act fast though if you want tickets as the opportunity to see Franz Ferdinand, The National, Girl Talk, Jet, and Taking Back Sunday for free will not linger long. (Full line up here.) However, if you believe in Verizon’s charitable initiatives, you can donate here.

I wish there was some mid-90s little tag line that I could attach here to relate back to Weezer and Blink-182 but all that’s coming readily to mind is, “The Thong Song.” Yeah… Um… That’s not right…