Verizon iPhone 4: Best Covers To Keep You In Service

I really don’t know if anyone is as excited as I am for the Verizon iPhone 4 to come out on February 10th (in stores). If you’re an AT&T iphone user, like mo, I am sure you’re as excited because this means your iPhone might actually work when you need it to. I have been a longtime user I even stood on line for three hours and dropped $600 to get the first 8 gig version. Now don’t get me wrong, I love my iPhone and all the wonders it possesses, but AT&T your dropped calls and lack of service make me want to yell at small children (i.e. when my mom got a flat tire in a parking lot while it was snowing six inches… thanks AT&T)

Anyway, enough of my bitterness. Since I will be getting the new Verizon iPhone 4, I have decided to make a list of cases I will be spoiling it with. Enjoy!