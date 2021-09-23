So Many Celeb-Approved Designer Pieces Are Hidden In This Secret Sale

This may or may not be common knowledge, but the best deals are not always hiding in plain sight. In fact, the best are extremely under-the-radar and difficult AF to find. So, we’re going to let you in on a little secret of ours: Whenever we’re shopping for designer clothes, the one place we turn to for the best discounts is Verishop, the online hub filled to the brim with name brand favorites in all things: beauty, fashion, home goods, you name it.

Whenever we’ve got the itch to ball out (on our budget), we go here. It has so many celebrity-loved brands, including the ones that Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Meghan Markle can’t stop shopping from. You can shop designer clothes and handbags for hundreds of dollars off. In fact, it’s more common than not to find an item you love here for more than 50% off. Right now, if you head to Verishop’s sale section you’ll find nearly 4,000 designer items on sale. Now, that’s a lot of inventory to comb through—we know because we scanned every page to find the best deals. So, to save you some time and to make our scavenger hunt all the more worth it, check out our seven favorite picks.

RELATED: This TikTok-Approved Shapewear Is Shockingly Affordable

These include everything from a trendy bustier to a statement-making fall jacket. In fact, one of these items is nearly $500 off. Scroll on below to see exactly what we’re talking about, and don’t forget to take advantage of the other Verishop deals you can find on their site.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stella McCartney Yasmen Grooving F84 Bustier Known for her sustainable pieces, Stella McCartney’s creations have been worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Kate Hudson, and Rihanna—not a bad list to join. Since Bustiers and corsets are so hot right now, we’re shocked that this one is $60 off, but hey, we’re not complaining.

Vince Boxy Button Down Blouse

This might be the best deal we’ve seen—save close to $200 on a top from one of Jennifer Aniston’s fav places to splurge. The boxy blouse looks like it’s made for work functions and after-the-clock happy hours.

LoveShackFancy Lavinia Cropped Cotton Voile Top

If you’re into the cottagecore trends or want to feel like you’re frolicking in a meadow, LoveShackFancy is the brand for you. The designer is known for crafting feminine and flirty pieces that never shy away from bold colors and patterns.

Club Monaco Side Drape Mini Dress

Don’t tell Manhattan’s elite that their favorite pricey department store that Verishop has the same items available for hundreds of dollars off. Our eyes are on this draped mini dress. The flattering shape cinches at the waist and creates an hourglass shape we can all appreciate.

Lavinia Cropped Cotton Voile Top