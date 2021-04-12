OK, Do NOT Sleep On Verishop’s Bi-Annual Fashion Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one thing that I know for sure, it’s this: when one of my all-time favorite sites has a massive sale, I pretty much have an obligation to shop it. And not just shop it, but basically buy an entirely new wardrobe. That’s why I’m so freakin’ stoked about Verishop’s Bi-Annual Sale: so many of my fave brands are discounted right now (hello, Solid + Striped and Girlfriend Collective!) and the price cuts are pretty damn good.

If you’ve never heard of it before, think of Verishop as that cooler older sister that knows everything about fashion and lets you in on all the trends every single season. Not only does the site offer the same top-line brands as Nordstrom or Amazon, but Verishop also has a huge selection of cool indie brands that are so adorable, too. Basically, you’ll never have to worry about accidentally twinning with your best friends on your next dinner-and-drinks night out—And what’s better than wearing something that no one else has? Read: You really need to shop this sale right now.

Here’s the deal: Tons of brands are offering 25 percent off their full-priced items courtesy of the discount code “ONTREND” starting today, April 12. Yes, the sale is running through April 18, but the cutest pieces are bound to sell out fast. We’re talking on-trend flare jeans, a few cute sundresses, a new bathing suit or two, and much more. Lucky for you, I’ve already browsed the site and selected a few of the pieces that I think are going to be top sellers, so get your credit cards ready now.

Read on to shop my favorite ten pieces from the Verishop Bi-Annual Sale. Apologies in advance for your bank account balance.

SAN Plus Size Split Flare Jeans

Say goodbye to your skinnies and slip into a pair of these flare-style jeans from Warp+Weft. They have a super high-rise and are available to shop in sizes 14 through 24.

Zane Top

The Line By K designs updated versions of all of your wardrobe staples, like this fresh take on the classic white turtleneck. The light-as-air fabric is perfect for layering during the winter or wearing it on its own come spring and summer.

High Rise Pocket Legging – 28.5″ Inseam

Shop these best-selling leggings from Girlfriend Collective before they’re gone. Buying a new pair in this midnight blue shade is a great way to shake up your athleisure game this season.

The Juliana One-Piece Swimsuit

You look like you could use a new swimsuit and this black one-shoulder one-piece from Solid + Striped has you covered. Buy this classic suit now and you will wear it for years to come.

Orson Bodysuit

Bodysuits are the bread and butter of any going-out look in my opinion. This option from Beverly Hills Lingerie has everything I could ever want: It’s made out of the softest ribbed fabric, features a super sexy cutout and is priced at under $100 before the discount.

The Halter Wrap-Around Suit

This ain’t your basic white bikini! This halter-style suit from cool-girl brand Netta features a super on-trend wraparound detail in the front and comes complete with a pair of skimpy white bottoms.

The Button Up Party Cardi

Spring fashion is all about layering which is why you need to add this cropped black cardigan from Lovefool into your usual rotation in 2021. It’s super simple, so feel free to wear it over just about anything in your wardrobe.

Rocco Dress

A floaty midi dress is basically a spring and summer closet essential at this point and this pick from ASTR The Label comes in the prettiest light pink hue. Dress it up for the wedding you have coming up with some heels or wear it more casually with a pair of white sneakers.

Charlotte Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress

You can’t go wrong with a white mini dress in the summer. This option from Most of All feels very romantic to me thanks to the puffy sleeves and fitted bodice. It might just turn me into a dress person.

High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Finding a solid and affordable pair of jeans can feel impossible these days. This pair from Triarchy literally stopped me in my tracks when I saw that they were on sale. Oh—and did I mention you can shop them in sizes 24 through 31?