Verdura Cuffs that Coco Chanel Wore Remade (Plus Our Top Picks for Budget-Friendly Options)

We’re no strangers to a great bangle, and neither was Coco Chanel. Her staple jewelry item was the Maltese Cross bangle, which she wore on each arm, almost every day. Created by a friend of Chanel’s, Duke Fulco di Verdura, the bangle became iconic almost instantaneously.

Today the ever-classic jewelry label, Verdura, is celebrating 70 glamorous years in business. The company has preserved its name and its design aesthetics in all of the pieces they create. To pay homage to the designer on this milestone anniversary, the label has designed a limited-edition of 70 of “Fulco’s cuffs,” as closely to their original designs as possible.

Want Coco Chanel‘s trademark piece, but can’t afford the Verdura re-make? Here’s a look at a few other budget-friendly options:

Kenneth Jay Lane Black Cuff with Maltese Cross, $369.60, at my-wardrobe.com

Ted Rossi Maltese Cross Metal Cuff in Black Matte, $540, at singer22.com

Crystal Cross Cuff Bracelet, $60, at newportnews.com

Virgins, Saints & Angels Archangel Cuff in Silver, $280, at ylang23.com