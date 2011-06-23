Vera Wang’s New David’s Bridal Collection, Uniqlo Loses Jil

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vera Wang White Label, her line for David’s Bridal, now has bridesmaids dresses available online to purchase now. Prices range from $158 to $198. [The Cut]

Jil Sander will no longer be designing her Uniqlo collection. Sad face. [WWD]

See a video of Karl Lagerfeld photographing Lady Gaga with a gold plated iPad. [Styleite]

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Fall 2011 ad campaign has Anja Rubik, shot by Inez & Vinoodh, with a kind of sexy 80s, Fatal Attraction vibe. [The Dolls Factory]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @rachelantonoff Is bieber back on the market?! Dibs! Love it.

RT @NYMag O.J. Simpson WILL confess to Oprah nym.ag/kfUPuD I don’t believe it.

RT @DetailsPaul Also this trench is everything #Dries #pfw yfrog.com/hs5y8sxj Just jealous that you’re in Paris and I’m not.

RT @AnnabelTollman I’m shooting with @itsmechaneliman and girl can EAT. Has bread, rice, shrimp, salad and TWO deserts lined up. Love it. Models: they’re just like us!