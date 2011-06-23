StyleCaster
Share

Vera Wang’s New David’s Bridal Collection, Uniqlo Loses Jil

What's hot
StyleCaster

Vera Wang’s New David’s Bridal Collection, Uniqlo Loses Jil

Kerry Pieri
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
Vera Wang White Label, her line for David’s Bridal, now has bridesmaids dresses available online to purchase now. Prices range from $158 to $198. [The Cut]

Jil Sander will no longer be designing her Uniqlo collection. Sad face. [WWD]

See a video of Karl Lagerfeld photographing Lady Gaga with a gold plated iPad. [Styleite]

132442 1308851995 Vera Wangs New Davids Bridal Collection, Uniqlo Loses Jil

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Fall 2011 ad campaign has Anja Rubik, shot by Inez & Vinoodh, with a kind of sexy 80s, Fatal Attraction vibe. [The Dolls Factory]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @rachelantonoff Is bieber back on the market?! Dibs! Love it.

RT @NYMag O.J. Simpson WILL confess to Oprah nym.ag/kfUPuD I don’t believe it.

RT @DetailsPaul Also this trench is everything #Dries #pfw yfrog.com/hs5y8sxj Just jealous that you’re in Paris and I’m not.

132445 1308852282 Vera Wangs New Davids Bridal Collection, Uniqlo Loses Jil

RT @AnnabelTollman I’m shooting with @itsmechaneliman and girl can EAT. Has bread, rice, shrimp, salad and TWO deserts lined up. Love it. Models: they’re just like us!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share