Vera Wang To Release Men’s Line, “Black by Vera Wang”

We already told you that Vera Wang could be adding something new to her resume — and nowWWD has confirmed it. The bridal wear mogul is set to release “Black by Vera Wang” for men come spring. The line, which is being produced in collaboration with The Men’s Wearhouse, will have a starting price of $219.99 for rentals.

We’re pretty positive that the suits will be classic with a little splash of Vera for good measure. For instance, the jackets will be slightly shorter and the lapels slightly slimmer. I’m sure the ladies have a huge say in what the groom will be wearing to the wedding — and if she’s wearing Vera then you can be certain he’s going to be in the designer as well!

