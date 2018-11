What: A pair of crocodile-pattern and patent faux-leather pumps from Vera Wang’s Simply Vera collection at Kohl’s.

Why: A solid black pump is hard to come by, and to find a chic, well-made one at an approachable price point is virtually unheard of. The Wang stamp of approval means a lot here, as does the stylish croc detailing.

How: Rock them with your favorite pair of jeans for an instantly stylish work-appropriate outfit.

Simply Vera High Heels, $45; at Kohl’s