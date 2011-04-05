Vera Wang is Back With Lower Priced Lavender Label: Prom?

Vera Wang is totally out to reach every single last girl who could possibly spend any money on something with Vera Wang’s name on it. And people should be psyched about it. With her main line, Couture wedding gowns, a David’s Bridal collection, and a Kohl’s collection, there was something missing from the contemporary space after Vera stopped designing her Lavender label last year.

Well, it’s back, but slowly, with a capsule collection of just evening gowns for Pre-Fall that are exclusive to Neiman Marcus. Wang told WWD, This is very focused. There will be dresses that are evening-ish and some that will go into full evening. The definition of evening is so open no?” Why the streamline? Mario Grauso, president of the Vera Wang Group explained to the trade, We closed Lavender because it got a little out of control. The assortment was too large, and I think we were trying to be too many things.”

The timing is just about right for prom, and it seems Vera knows it, saying I love the fact that its young. I think there is a teenager aspect to me. It doesnt mean I cant be sophisticated but I have a very young thought process, and I feel very comfortable in this language. I would have loved to rock that nude gown to Senior Prom. Click through for some of the options available at a price range of $395-$450 at Neiman Marcus.

Photos: WWD