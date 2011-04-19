Vera Wang Hooks Up Bridesmaids With David’s Bridal Line

When Vera Wang announced a bridal dress collection for David’s Bridal there were many psyched brides who didn’t have a $10K dress budget, but loved the aesthetic of Wang’s signature gowns. I’m sure there were also many brides dropping that kind of money who didn’t want to share her.

I doubt anyone feels that way about Vera Wang’s bridesmaids dress collection under the White by Vera Wang label for wedding superstore. No one wants to spend a lot of money on a bridesmaids dress, but it would be lovely if it could be pretty!

Wang told WWD, that working with David’s Bridal allowed her to extend the bridesmaids line, in a much larger and more unusual way with a tremendous amount of support. They are up for anything I am interested in trying. But, the dresses aren’t in the under $100 range, more like $158-$200, which isn’t bad for bridesmaids dresses and is great for Vera Wang, which usually hover around the $300-$400 range for b-maids in her main line.

Look out for pretty color ways including orchid, amethyst, charcoal and champagne, not to mention a new shoe line, which will include a pump, a ballerina flat, a peep-toe pump and an open-toe bootie, retailing for $58 to $98. Both new collections will hit David’s Bridal in June.