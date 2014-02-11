See Every Look from Vera Wang’s Shockingly Dark Fall 2014 Collection

Vera Wang is (arguably) a designer known more for her wedding dresses than any of her other designs—with every celebrity from Shenae Grimes to Mariah Carey having tied the knot in one of her gowns, it’s hard not to equate her name with bridal. But for her Fall 2014 collection, Wang seems to have aimed at straying as far as possible from that stereotype.

Wang walked all-black look after all-black look for her runway show at Manhattan’s Dia Center for the Arts today. There were touches of neutral tones like nude, plum brown, and even a splash of pastel blue floral prints here and there, but for the most part: It was all about the black.

Aside from a seeming obsession with tartan plaid, Vera included only one graphic in the entire collection: a lust-worthy black sweatshirt with the words “You bug me” emblazoned in dark gray (with a chunky, insect-laden necklace to go with it, no less). The rest was all about glittering metallics, layers of lace, brilliantly and randomly placed sheer cutouts, and enough chunky necklaces to last you a lifetime.

