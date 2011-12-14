Vera Wang Could Be Adding Something New To Her Resume

The master of bridal wear — also known asVera Wang — might be diving into uncharted territory. Wanghas yet to confirm the rumors that she will venture into formal menswear for the Men’s Wearhouse, but according toWWD it seems like a definite possibility.

It’s anticipated that the official announcement will be made on Tuesday.Seeing as luxury menswear has been giving the ladies a run for their money, this seems like a pretty good move for the design powerhouse.

This news does, however, leave us with a couple questions. Does Wang, a genius when it comes to dressing the female body, really understand the men’s formal wear market? Will she be able to provide consumers with a new, innovative take on menswear? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.