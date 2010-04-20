Vera Wang Collaborates with David’s Bridal – Budget Brides Everywhere Rejoice

Vera Wang Fall 2010 collection. Photo courtesy of Vera Wang

Vera Wang has already expanded her mega bridal brand with forays into fragrance, shoes, diffusion lines, dressing Olympic gold medalists, fine papers, and china and now she’s ready to meet the engaged (literally) masses.

Partnering with David’s Bridal, Wang designed a collection of gowns that will be sold exclusively at David’s Bridal locations, with price tags under $1500. (Budgeting brides everywhere are exhaling a sigh of relief.)

Launching in the U.S. for Spring 2011, the initial roll out will commence with dresses and bridal accessories with only the bride in mind, with plans to expand to outfit bridesmaids as well.

I am thrilled for the chance to bring my very specific vision to Davids Bridal, the biggest wedding retailer in America. The ability to grow my sphere of influence in the bridal world is both a huge creative and business opportunity and one I am so excited about,” Wang explained.

The designer, who has proven she’s not just a one-trick fashion pony with her highly successful Simply Vera for Kohl’s line, is up for the new gig. The designer added, “With this new challenge, I hope to speak with a level of taste and authority that will resonate with brides everywhere.”