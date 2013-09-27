Wait, What? Vera Wang Designed Uniforms for the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders

We’re months away from the Super Bowl, but the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders already have something worth hip-hip-hooraying over: chic new uniforms designed by Vera Wang, according to E!

While the color-blocked black, white, and midnight green outfits (comprised of crop tops, low-rise skirts, and tiny boy shorts) are a far cry from the elaborate wedding dresses Wang is most known for, the celebrated bridal designer clearly knows how to do sleek sportswear. (She has many-a-time designed a sparkly leotard for some of the world’s best figure skaters, including Michelle Kwan and Nancy Kerrigan.)

Having just created, not one, but three stunning gowns for Chrissy Teigen‘s wedding to John Legend, Wang also happens to be a professional friend of Christina Weiss Lurie, the President of Eagles Youth Partnership and Social Responsibility. That’s how she got involved in the cheery project.

“We knew that [Wang] would be able to deliver a contemporary and fashion-forward look for the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders. It was equally important to work with a designer who understood both the glamour and athleticism of NFL cheerleaders,” Laurie told E!

What do you think of the new uniforms?

