Venus Williams’ Newest Activewear Collection Encourages Reflection and Rest: EXCLUSIVE

I have never claimed to be an athlete (and probably never will claim to be one), but my respect for them knows no bounds. Female athletes in particular must face so many more obstacles than their male counterparts, push themselves farther and prove themselves to those who doubt them. With all the hard work female athletes do, Venus Williams’ new Oiseau collection for EleVen by Venus was created to not only serve as high-quality activewear, but to also remind female athletes to reflect and rest.

Of course, it might sound strange for Venus Williams’ tennis apparel brand to promote rest and serenity, but when you think about how hard female athletes work, it makes sense. Venus Williams explains to StyleCaster: “I want Oiseau to inspire my EleVen girl to take a look back on her year and see all of the amazing work that she’s accomplished, but also acknowledge that it’s okay that she didn’t always feel like an 11/10.” In fact, Oiseau actually means bird in French, and Williams’ goal with this collection is to encourage everyone who wears these pieces to take a step back and reflect. This is why the collection features birds woven throughout the print on the fabric.

“When I wear pieces from Oiseau,” says Williams, “I’m reminded that all of the hard work I put in will prepare me for the next chapter. At the end of the day, as long as we try our best, it’s not about winning or losing – it’s about the work we put in to achieve our wildest dreams.”

The entire Oiseau collection is now available on the EleVen by Venus site, and features the absolute cutest tennis activewear. Hopefully, the serene colors of the fabrics and images of birds will remind you to focus on serenity and rest—while still kicking ass, of course.