EleVen’s Geometric Activewear Collection Is All About Getting In Shape—Literally

As the summer temperatures begin to heat up, it can be difficult to get yourself off the couch long enough to work out—especially if you’re fond of exercising outdoors. Sometimes, though, the best motivation is a cute (and functional!) ensemble. And once you feast your eyes upon the new EleVen by Venus Williams Geometric collection, you won’t be able to stop yourself from heading outside for a good sweat sesh.

Featuring chic tennis skirts, tanks and workout dresses, this collection is seriously swoon-worthy. And according to the tennis superstar, the styles you’ll see are actually inspired by the women who wear the EleVen by Venus Williams brand: “Throughout the Geometric collection, you’ll see flattering lines and shapes, mixed with black and white and some pops of color that are designed to highlight women’s best features,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Women are bold, strong and beautiful, and I wanted this collection to reflect those qualities.”

If you’re wondering which piece Venus Williams herself has been living in, it’s the seriously cute Challenge Dress. “It has been SO hot in Florida this summer and this dress has made a huge difference in keeping me cool while I’m on the court training,” she says. “We designed it with EleVen Ozone for maximum protection from harmful rays (Pair it with my new EleVen by Venus x Credo sun care line!) and EleVen Pro-Dri, which makes the material super breathable and quick-drying.” And since we can expect temperatures to rise even more later this summer, a cool dress is game-changer—especially for outdoor workouts.

Even for those of us who aren’t typically hitting the pavement for a run or outside playing a game of tennis, though, this activewear collection is perfect for wearing whenever and wherever. Williams says she’s been wearing the new pieces both on and off the court: “During quarantine, I just cannot seem to motivate myself to put on ‘real’ clothes, so this collection has definitely been my go-to—cute, comfy, and functional for all day wear!” Say goodbye to those 10-year-old sweatpants and hello to an activewear collection that can easily elevate your at-home looks. We’re definitely here for it.

The entire collection is now available on the EleVen by Venus Williams site, but we picked a few of our favorite pieces to shop below—including Williams’ most lived-in piece! Do yourself a favor and stock up on this activewear for summer. Whether it’s outside on a run or inside on the couch, you’re going to look amazing.

1. Challenge Dress In Geometric Print

If you just get one thing from this collection (Good luck choosing, though!) we recommend the piece Venus Williams has been living in: the Challenge Dress in this adorable geometric print.

2. Flutter Skirt In Blue Mist

The pastel blue hue on this cute flutter skirt is truly perfect for summer. Plus, you can easily mix and match it with just about any top or sports bra! We love a versatile piece.

3. Stunt Bralette In Pewter

We’re always on the hunt for a good bralette, and this one is both gorgeous and functional. It’s a win/win situation, so you can catch us wearing this beauty all summer long.

4. Race Day Tank Top In Geometric Print

Spice up your workout look with a fun geometric print this season! We’re low-key obsessed with this geometric print tank top to add a bit of flare to our activewear collections.

5. Pitch Windbreaker In Black

Of course, when that chill hits as the sun sets, you’ll need a light jacket that goes with your ensemble. This black and white windbreaker is simple enough to pair with just about anything—but definitely not boring.

6. Stadium Tank Top In White

If you’re looking to keep serious cool this summer, try out this mesh tank top in white. You can show off your cutest sports bra while letting that airflow in as you exercise.

7. Race Day Tank Top In Powder Pink

Give us all the pastels. The light blue and pink hues in this Geometric collection play so well with the geometric shapes—and just about any other piece from the EleVen brand!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.