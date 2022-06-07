Venus Sign Astrology: What Your Venus Sign Says About Your Love Language

Scroll To See More Images

Love. Love? Love! We know Venus is the planet of love, but what does that mean for us? When the topic of Venus sign astrology comes up, there’s always a heavy emphasis on partnership. But Venus’ influence is about a lot more than sex, romance and your Valentine’s Day plans, but don’t worry—it’s definitely all of that too!

In your birth chart, Venus shines a light on the prism of your heart, reflecting the myriad of ways you tune into yourself, connect with others and embrace your environment. Your Venus sign illuminates your values and desires surrounding love, romance, intimacy, sex and belonging. It reveals the deeper facets of your love language and how you convey the most magical feeling that exists on the emotional spectrum.

In astrology, Venus is about how you show up in your intimate bonds with others and what you desire from them. Whether it be family, friends, lovers, partners or community, Venus has a say in it. Look to Venus for inspiration, because this frisky and flirtatious planet aims to understand what makes us humans tick and tingle. It also reveals how your emotional wounds and shadows were formed, encouraging you to lean on your unique Venusian strengths to alchemize these experiences into gifts. If you’re not sure what zodiac sign your Venus placement is in, use this birth chart calculator to find out.

Let’s explore what Venus gets up to while in dances through each zodiac sign:

What Your Venus Sign Says About You

Venus in Aries

Venus in Aries lovers are firecrackers, to say the least. Rihanna is one, so that pretty much sums it up! They know who they are and where they stand—super hot! They’re fiercely independent and want others to be too. They come in hot and heavy, but can struggle to keep the fire burning due to boredom. Their passion and leader-of-the-pack vibes bring out the energy in others. They can’t stand to let others, especially their lovers, but that doesn’t mean they won’t let you take over the wheel once in a while (if they really, really like you).

Keys to their heart: passion, autonomy

Venus in Taurus

Venus finds a cozy home in Taurus. These babes have a direct line to Aphrodite, deity of love, pleasure and the natural world. Their sweet care-bear vibe and masterful party-curating skills make them the Venus sign you’ll wish you were BFFs with. In love, they bounce between caregiver and pillow queen— giving and receiving pampering in balanced measure. They require some sense of stability no matter the relationship (polyamorous, monogamous, platonic, etc.), which can sometimes leave them feeling vulnerable to change!

Keys to their heart: affection, love notes

Venus in Gemini

Venus in Gemini is a social butterfly and charmer extraordinaire. They may flit and fly from party to party, group to group and place to place, but don’t let that fool you. When they care, they *really* care. They just need a little variety to keep things spicy. However, this need to know all the best people can cause them to spread themselves thin, especially if they’re making commitments they can’t keep. Curious and youthful, they bring playful mischief to the table and we’re all for it. If you haven’t invited a Venus in Gemini to your party, then your party is probably gonna suck (just saying)!

Keys to their heart: flirtation, humor

Venus in Cancer

Venus in Cancer is hard on the outside and soft on the inside. After all, their crab shell protects a warm and sensitive heart. Their vulnerability is what makes them so attractive, and it also makes for some powerful emotional connections, romantic or otherwise. These beauties can be a bit private, but only because they’re fiercely protective of themselves and those they love! They have to test the waters before diving in. After all, Angelina Jolie has this placement in her birth chart, which speaks for itself. They can nurture to no end and their healing powers are magnificent. However, their caring nature can drain them if they don’t master the art of boundaries.

Keys to their heart: safety, cuddles

Venus in Leo

Venus in Leo treats life like a party and they are the belle of the ball! Their youthful enthusiasm and zest for living this strange little life is wonderfully contagious. They love people and people love them right back, basking in their radiant personality. They love having an endless source of attention and are happiest when they feel special and doted upon, like the spotlight is on them. However, they love being generous and giving is just as beautiful an experience to them as receiving. But when they’re feeling unbalanced, they can veer into salty territory, especially when they’re being forced to share the crown before they’re finished with it.

Keys to their heart: compliments, revelry

Venus in Virgo

Venus in Virgo will do anything for someone they love, including that one thing they *really* don’t want to do. This comes from their innermost desire to give and provide for those they care for, making acts of service their preferred love language. However, they can have a hard time receiving and would do well to let others serve them for a change. They see relationships almost like projects and strive for continuous improvement, which exacerbates their tendency to be a bit of a perfectionist. Simply put, they wanna be the best they can be (and they wanna help you get there too).

Keys to their heart: simplicity, learning

Venus in Libra

Venus in Libra wants everyone to get along and have a good time. When they enter a room, everyone is instantly taken with their flirtatious and charmingly fun personality. They thrive off of social interaction and can adapt to all kinds of people, places, things and ideas. It may take them a minute, but they’ll quickly understand the energy you’re giving them before promptly reflecting it back at you. Conflict avoidant, they’d rather pretend everything is fine even when it really isn’t. They love keeping things light, which can sometimes equate to a “positive vibes only” type of outlook if they’re not careful.

Keys to their heart: beautiful things, harmony

Venus in Scorpio

Venus in Scorpio is a soulful siren with a heart that extends to the darkest depths of the ocean. Their perceptive nature makes them incredibly supportive and dedicated listeners. Sultry, scandalous and turned on by taboos, Venus in Scorpio is the zodiac sign that never puts a limit on love. Superficial won’t cut it for those with this Venus placement, because they crave something much deeper and more secretive. As such, the intensity of their feelings can get a little out of control, so it’s important for them to take it slow before going all in.

Keys to their heart: your secrets, intensity

Venus in Sagittarius

In astrology, Sagittarius is ruled by the archer, and when Venus is in this mutable fire sign, its arrow is headed straight for your heart. They’re a sharp shooter, and being the romantic explorers they are, they move fast in love and in friendship. Footloose and fancy-free is their M.O. and it’s a breath of fresh air, unless they don’t know when to stop. To be fair, Venus in Sagittarius is a placement that will party until dawn! They value people who can keep them grounded without boring them to death. After all, they need adventure like they need oxygen.

Keys to their heart: play, thought-provoking convos

Venus in Capricorn

Whether they’re in it for the long haul or just for the right now, Venus in Capricorn values building and intentionality. Every romantic gesture is deeply thought out by a Venus in Capricorn, making them incredible providers (especially in the bedroom). They’re extremely thoughtful in all kinds of relationships and rarely enter into anything lightly. They strive for growth and cheerlead their loved ones to ascend to the top along with them. Their emotions can sometimes be obscured by their practicality, making them appear stoic on the surface. However, once they let go of their need for control, they realize how much they want to wear their heart on their sleeve.

Keys to their heart: loyalty, maturity

Venus in Aquarius

Venus in Aquarius often has one foot in this world and the other foot in another world entirely. Falling in love with a Venus in Aquarius can sometimes feel a bit like falling in love with an alien! After all, they’re known for going against the grain and stand out amongst any crowd. They can be a bit of an oddball and are attracted to those who let their freak flag fly. They also value open-mindedness and intellectual exchange in their romantic partnerships. They’re very forward-thinking and future-oriented, but only once they’ve set their mind on something. And if you’re lucky, the thing they’ll set their mind on will be you.

Key to their heart: originality, big ideas

Venus in Pisces

Venus is Pisces is a total dreamboat. If anyone was going to whisk you away for a romantic daydream, it would definitely be someone with Venus in Pisces in their birth chart. There are plenty of fish in the sea, but this one wants to enchant your heart until the last wave crashes. Magic is their love language and they are fluent in it! Think Jack Dawson from Titantic—a selfless hopeless romantic who was quick to fall in love (and more than willing to die for it). They are lovingly devoted to those they’re close to, but will feel overwhelmed if you try to tie them down too quickly. However, a Venus in Pisces is so idealistic that they may not know what they’ve gotten themselves into!

Key to their heart: poetry, pretty things