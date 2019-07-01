Can You Feel The Love Tonight? How Venus in Cancer Will Have Us All Canoodling

Scroll To See More Images

From July 3 to the 27, Venus moves into Cancer. Which means—cue up the cheesy music and beach boardwalk B-rolls, baby. It’s time for ~summer romance~. Whether it be a new crush, reigniting an old flame or just sharing a really, special moment with your dinner—noodles, darling, you are divine—those funny feelings we get around those that thrill us will only intensify.

Venus represents love and romance and all of its various accoutrements—relationships, beauty, passion, and even self-worth and self-love (which, really are the most important relationships of all). Venus can also represent finances and values—all of these things that deeply influence our lives. Our attitudes surrounding love, money and family create our actual situation. With Venus in Cancer, it’s a great time to reflect on these topics and ask ourselves: Are our lives in tune with what we actually want?

With Venus entering Cancer, a sign known for its maternal tendencies and deep, abiding love of families, it’s a match made in heaven. Or, like birth. This is perfect time to spend time with family and close friends, and revel in the joy of connection. Or at the very least, a wake-up call to stop spending so much time rolling on the floor by yourself in your apartment and pay attention to the people who love you. This Venus/Cancer combo will heighten our need of love and security, and leave us seeking to bond with those that rustle our jimmies in a good way. Don’t be surprised if you’re thinking next steps in your relationships—houses, engagements, babies, etc. are all possible, and even likely, with this planetary arrangement.

Not that this movement isn’t without its drawbacks. Like anything, there’s a darker side to Venus in Cancer. Rigidity and unrealistic expectations can lead to conflict and pressure that can serve to do more harm than good. If this happens, take a deep breath and sleep on any and all big decisions. Let love wait. If it’s real, it’ll last.

Aries –

As one of the more adventurous signs, you’ve always found family and friends wherever you go. With Venus in Cancer, you may find yourself craving the company of those who know you best. These ties will become stronger than ever as you engage with family and friends on a deeper level. Be honest, and don’t feel like you need to have it all together to share your thoughts or ideas. Be courageous in love.

Taurus –

Your affectionate nature will be in overdrive this month, as Cancer and Venus bring all of your beautiful traits to the surface. People are attracted to your warmth and persistence, especially in matters of the heart. A green light in romance might have you acting and feeling like a teenager again—and all I can say, is go for it. Just don’t overpluck your eyebrows this time.

Gemini –

Summer can be a hard balancing act for Geminis, who typically dance on the razor’s edge of a Balance Lifestyle™ anyways. With Venus placement, it’s a good time to focus on your romantic relationships and your future. This isn’t to say that you can’t have fun and explore—but taking the time to be realistic about important values and your partner can save you so much heartache and time.

Cancer –

What a month for you, Cancer. With all this planetary activity, you might start feeling the strain of all the emotional labor you’ve been performing for yourself, and of course, for others. In order to protect your spirit, make sure you have enough time to unwind and relax on your own. It’s important to have time when you aren’t compromising—even when it’s something mundane as shit like what to watch on TV or listening to someone you care about talk about politics.

Leo –

Typically at center-stage during family gatherings and get-togethers, Venus in Cancer can be a challenging time for Leos. Your generous and loving nature make you beloved by all, but this love can sometimes be seen as patronizing or controlling. In order to avoid feuds with your inner circle, try taking a backseat and asking what others think. Turning questions and comments around on people is a great way for them to dig deeper into their feelings, and it gives you an opportunity to see if your reactions mirror what they’re looking for.

Virgo –

You love to be of service in any way you can, especially in the ways of love. This is a beautiful, pure thing. It also makes you the unwitting target of soooo many narcissists and people who love to take. With Venus in Cancer, allow yourself to take a backseat and be treated with the same reverence and care you treat others. It can be hard relinquishing the role of caretaker, but it will only strengthen your relationships. So let them do the dishes. Say thank you and move on.

Libra –

During this planetary alignment, I urge you to really let your proverbial hair down. Easygoing people can have a tendency to try and stick to their label—they don’t want to upset people, or risk conflict. As a result, a lot of Libras (and everyone, TBH) don’t speak up when they should, resulting in a nice stew of resentment that can curdle any relationships. It’s OK to speak your various truths, even if they’re bizarre or embarrassing. The ones who matter will listen.

Scorpio –

Like Cancers, your intensity is both a great boon and an occasional nightmare. It’s hard to have Big Feelings all the time!! I feel like this is your MOMENT to really get close and welcome new relationships and experiences. While this may seem contrary to Cancers, who value the home—I truly believe our homes are our entire lives, and the way we connect with others. So stay in your feelings. Good or bad, they’re yours.

Sagittarius –

Seek intellectual challenges with those you care about, Sagittarius. Physical connection is easier to find than emotional ones—and finding someone who wants to talk about the same stuff as you do for infinity and beyond (or at least, like, two hours. An hour. Someone who doesn’t make you want to die conversationally for an hour seems reasonable, right?) is worth its weight in GOLD. Conversation is foreplay, my dudes.

Capricorn –

Let your guard down in love, Capricorn. Your quick wit and independence do so much to protect you, but sometimes it’s OK to let someone help you. To admit that you’re unsure, or scared. If you run your entire life (and especially love) from a place of complete control, you’ll never fully experience what love can do for you. We don’t get to cherry pick the parts of people and relationships that we love best. That’s a surefire recipe for conflict and trust issues. But you can try and give all the love you got, and let others give you that same support. It might not always be enough, but it doesn’t need to be.

Aquarius –

Your humanitarian side and deep love for living creatures is in full bloom during this time, Aquarius. While love will play a big part in your life, I want you to examine your finances and values. Are you comfortable and secure? Is there something more you could be doing for your financial situation? Making more money, spending less, investing what you have, etc.—it’s all important. Don’t wait until it’s a dire situation to address your finances. Address that cash flow directly.

Pisces –

Surround yourself with people you love and don’t hold back. Whammy. Straight to the punch. One of the hardest things in the world is asking the people in your life to love you the way you want to be loved. Beating around the bush, being passive aggressive—it only makes it all harder. You only need to endure few minutes of discomfort before the relief sets in.

Check your rising and moon signs for more insight into what Venus in Cancer might mean for you. And as every single suburban kitchen proudly proclaims—live, laugh, love. Etc.

Love, love, love.