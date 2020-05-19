Venus ET Fleur Finally Expanded Beyond Roses & Their New Bouquets Are Beautiful

Right now, I’m in search of things that A) cheer me up and B) make my space pretty. I’ve been picking up flowers every time I go for groceries, and impulse-buying tons of home decor whilst browsing Amazon. I seriously need to stop, and fortunately, I feel like I’ve found my one-and-done splurge: Something from Venus ET Fleur’s new Maison Collection, please! Longer-lasting than traditional flowers, easier to care for than plants and move lively than standard home decor, these beautiful blooms check all my wishlist boxes.

If you aren’t already familiar with Venus ET Fleur, you mu—actually, scratch that. You’re definitely familiar. The brand is known for their long-lasting boxed Eternity Roses, beloved and Instagrammed by celebrities and influencers alike. Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and the Kardashians have all ‘grammed them a time or two! It might seem a little outrageous to spend so much money on flowers at first, but look at it this way: it’s a one-time cost for an arrangement that lasts a whole year. If you were to buy a fresh bouquet every week all year long, wouldn’t you end up spending just as much, or more? It’s definitely worthwhile to invest in one insanely-beautiful bouquet you can love for a long time.

If you aren’t a die-hard rose-lover, it’s possible Venus ET Fleur’s offerings just never appealed to you, but their new Maison Collection will change your tune. Now, the brand is offering everything from hydrangeas to gardenias, plus beautiful preserved leaves, so you can pick your fave flowers and enjoy them for 12 whole months. Um, yes please! The entire collection is inspired by classic Roman architecture and our good ol’ goddess of love, lady Venus.

If you’re interested in investing in a floral arrangement/decor piece/bougie flatlay essential from the brand’s newest line, you can shop the Maison Collection, as well as the classic Eternity Roses, on the Venus ET Fleur site now. Read on to see just how gorgeous their new blooms truly are.

1. Sylvie Vase With Eternity Roses & Eternity Hedera Leaves

The most affordable option in the new drop is the Sylvie Vase with Eternity Roses & Eternity Header Leaves. Small but beautifully statement-making, these roses are a great pick to put on your desk as a special little accent—and you can shop them in 24 different hues.

2. Fleura Vase With Mixed Eternity Flowers

The Fleura Vase With Mixed Eternity Flowers is made even more beautiful by these stunning lavender blooms. I love the mix of neutrals, pinks and almost-navy purple hues that pull this bouquet of garden roses, hydrangeas and gardenias together.

3. Serene Vase With Mixed Eternity Flowers

If I ever reach Kardashian-levels of success, believe you me when I say I’ll have multiple Serene Vases With Mixed Eternity Flowers in every room of my home. They’re just so beautiful! I love this pale pink mixture of garden roses, gardenias and hydrangeas.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.