Every Incredible Look From Venice Film Festival—and There Are a *Lot* of Them

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Whenever a red carpet is rolled out, you know the stars are going to bring their A-game to whatever event their attending. I’ve always loved seeing celebrities pose in front of the cameras in their sleekest ensembles, giving us all a taste of their styles. And the 2019 Venice Film Festival red carpet has been a huge reminder of why I love these events so much. There have been so many incredible ensembles gracing the red carpet, and I couldn’t be more smitten. From gowns straight off the haute couture runway to understated and elegant dresses, there is no shortage of jaw-dropping looks at the Venice Film Festival this year.

Celebrities like Elsa Hosk and Scarlett Johansson have come to slay the sartorial game with incredible gowns that are prettier than anything I’ll ever own. Barbara Palvin and Laura Dern have also joined the “best dressed” ranks at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in dresses that rival your favorite runway looks. Seriously, though, everyone looks incredible. And with stars as stylish as Hosk, Johansson, Palvin and Dern leading the pack, this is a can’t miss red carpet event.

The Venice Film Festival features the premieres of so many films starring our favorite celebrities, and those stars came to remind us all why we love them—and their style. Below, I’ve compiled some of my favorite looks from the event, so you can swoon over them just as much as I have (if that’s even possible). Even when awards season isn’t in session, the film industry will always deliver with incredible red carpet moments that truly satiate the sartorial palette. (In other words: These looks are amazing.)

Venice Film Festival 2019

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Elsa Hosk, Marriage Story Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Gabrielle Caunesil, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Sofia Richie, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Iman, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Zhong Chuxi, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Elsa Hosk, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Molly Sims, Marriage Story Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Jasmine Sanders, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Nicholas Hoult, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Laura Dern, Marriage Story Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Martha Hunt, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Barbara Palvin, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Anais Gallagher, Ad Astra Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Alessandra Mastronardi, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Lady Kitty Spencer, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Isabeli Fontana, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Kate Upton, Marriage Story Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Catherine Deneuve, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Stacy Martin, The Truth Premiere

Venice Film Festival 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Liv Tyler, Ad Astra Premiere

