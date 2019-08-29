Every Incredible Look From Venice Film Festival—and There Are a *Lot* of Them

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever a red carpet is rolled out, you know the stars are going to bring their A-game to whatever event their attending. I’ve always loved seeing celebrities pose in front of the cameras in their sleekest ensembles, giving us all a taste of their styles. And the 2019 Venice Film Festival red carpet has been a huge reminder of why I love these events so much. There have been so many incredible ensembles gracing the red carpet, and I couldn’t be more smitten. From gowns straight off the haute couture runway to understated and elegant dresses, there is no shortage of jaw-dropping looks at the Venice Film Festival this year.

Celebrities like Elsa Hosk and Scarlett Johansson have come to slay the sartorial game with incredible gowns that are prettier than anything I’ll ever own. Barbara Palvin and Laura Dern have also joined the “best dressed” ranks at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in dresses that rival your favorite runway looks. Seriously, though, everyone looks incredible. And with stars as stylish as Hosk, Johansson, Palvin and Dern leading the pack, this is a can’t miss red carpet event.

The Venice Film Festival features the premieres of so many films starring our favorite celebrities, and those stars came to remind us all why we love them—and their style. Below, I’ve compiled some of my favorite looks from the event, so you can swoon over them just as much as I have (if that’s even possible). Even when awards season isn’t in session, the film industry will always deliver with incredible red carpet moments that truly satiate the sartorial palette. (In other words: These looks are amazing.)

Elsa Hosk, Marriage Story Premiere

Gabrielle Caunesil, The Truth Premiere

Sofia Richie, The Truth Premiere

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Premiere

Iman, The Truth Premiere

Zhong Chuxi, The Truth Premiere

Elsa Hosk, The Truth Premiere

Molly Sims, Marriage Story Premiere

Jasmine Sanders, The Truth Premiere

Nicholas Hoult, The Truth Premiere

Laura Dern, Marriage Story Premiere

Martha Hunt, The Truth Premiere

Barbara Palvin, The Truth Premiere

Anais Gallagher, Ad Astra Premiere

Alessandra Mastronardi, The Truth Premiere

Lady Kitty Spencer, The Truth Premiere

Isabeli Fontana, The Truth Premiere

Kate Upton, Marriage Story Premiere

Catherine Deneuve, The Truth Premiere

Stacy Martin, The Truth Premiere

Liv Tyler, Ad Astra Premiere