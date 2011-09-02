Venice Film Festival 2011: The Fashion Edition

From Madonna in a custom Vionnet gown to the stunning Diane Kruger in Elie Saab, our favorite fashion-savy stars pulled out all the stops for the Venice red carpet. Many attendees went the romantic route, perhaps inspired by the magical Venice air.

For those that took a more modern approach, the emphasis fell on clean lines and elegant simplicity, a look that we can definitely get behind. Click through to peek our favorite looks from the Venice Film Festival and let us know what you think!