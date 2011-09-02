Venice Film Festival 2011: The Fashion Edition

From Madonna in a custom Vionnet gown to the stunning Diane Kruger in Elie Saab, our favorite fashion-savy stars pulled out all the stops for the Venice red carpet. Many attendees went the romantic route, perhaps inspired by the magical Venice air.
For those that took a more modern approach, the emphasis fell on clean lines and elegant simplicity, a look that we can definitely get behind. Click through to peek our favorite looks from the Venice Film Festival and let us know what you think!
Diane Kruger shines in an Elie Saab gown. The Grecian notes in the dress are accented by her hair. Minimal accessories and simple make-up allow the dress to take center stage, where it belongs.
Andrea Riseborough in Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2009. The detailed accents on the skirt and drapery of the bodice are perfection.
Bar Refaeli in an Emilio Pucci Fall 2011 jumpsuit. The side lace paneling and wide leg keep this look modern and relevant. And of course, it's not that hard to make Refaeli look amazing.
Cindy Crawford dons a classic red Roberto Cavalli gown, reminding us of old-time red carpet glamour.
The red butterflies on Madonna's custom made Vionnet gown create a flirty, playful look that keeps the dress from fading into the background.
Evan Rachel Wood looks as though she came straight off the runway in this Alessandra Rich Fall 2011 gown. It's romantic-with-a-twist: hints of a shirt dress and the revealing slit amp up this otherwise classic white gown.
We love the beaded detailing on the bodice of Marisa Tomei's Marios Schwab Fall 2011 gown. The color, which could easily take a turn for the too-mustardy side of town, is elegant, with just enough of the fall color palette to take the dress from boring to spectacular.
Vittoria Puccini's Swarovski crystal embroidered Versace gown hardly needs explanation. The silhouette, the detailing, it's all perfection.