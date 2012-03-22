Forget Vending Machine Cupcakes – How About Vending Machine Taxis?

Vending machines are reaching brand new heights this year. We first told you about the cupcake ATM in Los Angeles at the beginning of the month, leaving us to wonder what could come next in technology. Fear not, New Yorkers, because something may have just trumped this.

Yesterday at Columbia University, TaxiTreats was one of two brands to win at the NYC Next Idea competition. The company’s winning idea? Taxi vending machines. Genius, right?

Brian Shimmerlick is the NYU MBA student behind it all. Having established his first company at the young age of nineteen, his researched proved to be effective. Shimmerlick found that the invention would fit in the new cabs that will feature “six inches of added leg room.” They would retail for $2,000 (only $400 more than backseat TVs already in cabs) and could “generate over one million dollars in tax revenue” for the Big Apple. That’s a lot of money that the city could use.

So what can you purchase from the backseat machine? “Advil, 5 Hour Energy, Orbit” and other drug store items right from your cab. This seems super convenient, especially if you’re on your way to a meeting or even a date and need a mint or two. They also “would accept all forms of payment.”

It’s no wonder that Mr. Shimmerlick was one of the winners. Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before? Us New Yorkers need this to complete our busy cab-catching lives.

Would you use one of these vending machines or is it just another silly invention? Leave us your thoughts below!

Photo Credit: wvs.topleftpixel.com