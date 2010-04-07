Vena Cava To Launch More Affordable Cotton and Jersey Tee Line

In the market for a designer t-shirt? The ladies behind Vena Cava are joining the growing ranks of designers with a diffusion line. Sophie Buhai and Lisa Mayock are launching a lower-priced collection for Fall that will include organic cotton and jersey tanks, tees, and dresses. Lest you wonder why not just drop by Kain or T by Alexander Wang for your cool tee fix, the creative ladies are doing things a bit differently by infusing the pieces with their signature creative prints.

Viva Vena will be available in July at stores including Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Shopbop.com, and Lagarconne.com. Unlike their amazing silk dresses, the line will retail for under $200.

More News We Love:

Shopping for: Zoe Saldana

Topshop Celebrates One Year Anniversary in NYC!

Get Ahead of the Fall 2010 Trends