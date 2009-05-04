Vena Cava joings Gap/CFDA Collaboration

Fresh off the news that Alexander Wang would be part of this year’s Gap/CFDA collaboration, Racked now has images of pieces from the collection.

The four images appear to be submissions by Vena Cava because of their signature Navajo-inspired print. The two printed dresses and pleated pants and shorts are also done up in khaki (as was rumored for Wang’s motorcycle jacket), confirming that Gap has changed the project from last season’s white shirt challenge to reinventing the classic khaki.

We can’t wait to see who else is part of this project, but we’re guessing it will include some of the other CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, including: Richard Chai, Jason Wu, Irene Neuwirth, Albertus Swanepoel, Alejandro Ingelmo, Juan Carlos Obando, Swaim and Christina Hutson, and John Patrick of Organic.

Update: More images are online now, including the motorcycle and some hats- we’re thinking Swanepoel is behind those