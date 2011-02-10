Vena Cava Is So Brenda Walsh It’s Amazing

Vena Cava‘s quirky tag line is a man, a plan, a canal, Vena Cava, for Fall 2011 it could just as easily read a girl, Saturday, SoapNet, vintage Sassy, Kelly Taylor in other words, Sophie Buhai and Lisa Mayock channelled the best of the 90s, and just as I was waxing rhapsodic on Hard Candy light blue nail polish. Mind meld anyone?

The girls are calling it “the other side of grunge, it’s more elegant.” Vena Cava has explored crop tops and maxi skirts in the past to stellar results, and this season, styled by Kate Young, they show up again amid berets, updated palazzo pants (remember those?), velvets, off-kilter stripes and some cut-outs reminiscent of that black dress on Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal.

In more word plays, each onlooker received a “Zina Cava” complete with whole pages of Johnny Depp, ying and yang rings, DKNY images, Zima, Gwen Stefani in her Ska years, and Stella Tennant in grunge with some cK1 references. It’s a trip back in time to 94 and I like it, even if it makes me more than a little nostalgic.