Vena Cava Goes Mainstream With A Little Help From Bloomingdale’s

I stopped by for a little breakfast at Bloomingdale’s SoHo this morning for one simple reason brand loyalty. I first fell in love with Vena Cava for their generous use of silk, restrained cuts, decidedly urban aesthetic and although I’m not a pattern girl per s, I am partial to their sparse graphic approach. The two South Cali-born, NYC transplants behind the brand, Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai, thought the timing was just impeccable to bring their style to the masses.

Enter: Vana Cava for Aqua (Bloomingdale’s affordable in-house brand), a line of pieces that might be considered a “greatest hits” collection, explained Mayock, with her dark brown bob reminiscent of Natalie Portman in Closer.

“We are just at a point in our business where we’re trying to expand and push ourselves design wise and reach more customers… We feel like it’s time to get more presence,” the pretty and pixie-ish Sophie told me.

Available at Bloomingdale’s stores and online exclusively come September 1, the line retails for far less than the girls’ main collection at $98-$198 and consists of velvets, silk, lace and hand-drawn prints for the twenty’s set. I’m digging the faux fur vest and micro-pleated black mini.

“No one has ever done a collaboration with Bloomingdale’s, and we like to do things that no one else has thought of,” Buhai concluded.

Browse the slide show above and let us know whether you think these girls are true originals.

