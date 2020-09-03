Stylish Velvet Sofas Are the Luxe Statement Piece Your Apartment is Missing

A statement-making sofa, futon, couch, or love seat is not only essential for, you know, sitting, but it also functions as the centerpiece of your home—especially if you live in a smaller apartment or studio. Velvet furniture inherently looks luxurious and sophisticated, while also adding a touch of texture to your current interior design set-up.

A stylish and sleek velvet sofa can instantly transform the overall look and feel of your space, and even though they look expensive, they don’t actually have to put a major dent in your savings account to get the luxe look. In fact, it’s relatively easy to find a beautiful velvet sofa that’s well made and high quality for a budget-friendly price. And aside from aesthetics, velvet’s soft feel makes sofas upholstered with the fabric extra cozy and comfortable to lounge on—see, it’s got much more to offer than just good looks!

Sure, you can always experiment with the velvet home decor trend with accent pillows and throws, but if you really want to go for it, a couch or loveseat is the way to go. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite reasonably-priced velvet sofas that we think you’ll love just as much as us.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Modway Prospect Channel Tufted Upholstered Velvet Lovesea

Featuring an ultra-chic velvet tufted finish in a stylish rosy pink hue, this midcentury-modern-inspired loveseat sofa is the perfect size for studios and tiny apartments.

2. Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Sofa Bed

Available in five gorgeous colorways (blush, black, charcoal, mint green, and deep green) this velvet futon is actually a sleeper sofa, making it a great option for when you host overnight guests or just fall asleep on the couch in the middle of binge-watching your favorite show.

3. Container Furniture Direct Modern Velvet Upholstered Sofa

This midcentury-modern inspired sofa features a beautiful button tufted velvet finish, as well as sturdy wood splayed legs for an organic touch. It also features two removable back cushions and two matching bolster pillows.