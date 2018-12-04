Velvet Shoes Are the Underrated Staple Any Luxe Winter Wardrobe Needs

Scroll To See More Images

Mary Poppins wisely taught us that spoonfuls of sugar help medicine go down—that the negative effects of no-good-very-bad things are mitigated by silver linings. It is now—as we find ourselves bundling up in puffy winter coats, sprinting any time we’re forced outdoors, and shivering inside rooms that are supposed to be well heated—that we remember these words.

Winter is hard to get through. The days are short, the nights are long and the cold weather won’t dissipate until April. Velvet is the spoonful of sugar that promises to get us through.

While it’s socially acceptable to wear velvet during any season, practicality would suggest it’s strictly a cold-weather textile. And we’ve responded in kind, filling our winter wardrobes to the brim with velvet dresses, velvet blouses and even the occasional pair of velvet pants. Now, we’re graduating to a new level of velvet infatuation: We’re loading up on velvet shoes, too.

Velvet shoes offer the same cozy vibe any velvet piece affords—but they double the luxury. Because they communicate that you’re the kind of person for whom a simple velvet dress isn’t enough; you’re not satisfied until your feet are dripping with velvet, as well. If that isn’t a power move, we don’t know what is.

What’s nice: Velvet shoes are arguably even more versatile than any other kind of velvet clothing. Because feet stay cold, regardless of the season. It’s never not practical to keep your feet bundled up in the luxest, coziest thing you can find—and we can hardly imagine a footwear option that’s anywhere as luxe or cozy as velvet shoes.

Ahead, you’ll find a shopping guide to velvet shoes fit for any season. Make way for velvet wedges, velvet slides, velvet booties and velvet stilettos—because all of that (and more) awaits you, ahead.

Miu Miu Crossover Velvet Flatform Sandals, $300 at Farfetch

Winter wedges? We’re in heaven.

Oscar Tiye Buckled Velvet Boots, $440 at Farfetch

Just festive enough to wear all holiday season long.

Rombaut Velvet Lace-Up Shoes, $515 at Farfetch

We’re not sure if these are sneakers or loafers—regardless, we’re into them.

Avec Moderation Kitzbuhel Velvet Slides, $165 at Shopbop

Because slides weren’t just some passing fad in 2018. They’re a comfy-cute movement, they’re here to stay and they’re officially available in velvet.

Radius Velvet Ankle Boots, $79 at ASOS

Hot pink velvet everything, please.

Farylrobin Velvet D’Orsay Flats, $108 at Anthropologie

These chic AF flats could take you anywhere.

Stuart Weitzman Camila Velvet Slide Mule, $33 at Neiman Marcus

The latest iteration of the mule trend—rendered in velvet.

Nicholas Kirkwood Courtney Scrunchie-Effect Velvet Sandals, $397 at Matches Fashion

Equal parts strange and chic. (In other words, we’re sold.)

Marques’Almeida Point-Toe Crushed Velvet Boots, $402 at Matches Fashion

The metropolitan version of a cowboy boot.

Aquazzura Powder Puff Velvet Pom-Pom Mule, $556 at Neiman Marcus

If you don’t wear these to at least one holiday party this season, you’re doing it wrong.

Marco de Vincenzo Color-Block Braided Velvet Pumps, $505 at Net-a-Porter

Velvet or no velvet, these are undoubtedly the coolest pumps we’ve ever seen.

Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt Daisy 100 Leather-Trimmed Velvet Ankle Boots, $795 at Net-a-Porter

It’s 2018—boots come with a waistband now.

Christian Louboutin Iriza 100 Croc-Effect Velvet Pumps, $745 at Net-a-Porter

You had us at “Louboutin.”

Charlotte Olympia Etta Rose Velvet Sandals, $413 at Matches Fashion

Winter sandals are definitely a thing. (If they weren’t, these rose-adorned beauties just made them one.)

Rochas Floral Applique Velvet Pumps, $626 at Farfetch

Plays well with tights.

Sophia Webster Coco Crystal-Embellished Velvet Ankle Boots, $417 at Net-a-Porter

In case you want to sneak a little shine into your shoe this season.

Boohoo Velvet Block Heels, $49 at ASOS

Lace-up block heels are so early aughts—and they’re headed straight for revival territory.

Roger Vivier Choc Real Lurex-Trimmed Velvet Pumps, $925 at Net-a-Porter

It’s official—you could pair these with anything.

Loeffler Randall Celeste Crushed Velvet Mules, $210 at Farfetch

Open-toed shoes and tights don’t have to be mutually exclusive (especially not during the winter).

Via Roma 15 Velvet Ankle Boots, $280 at Farfetch

We already own plenty of ankle boots, but we’re in the market for some velvet ankle boots.

Malone Souliers Maureen Velvet Mules, $595 at Matches Fashion

Strappy in the sleekest way possible.

No 21 Green Velvet Bow 110 Mules, $263 at Farfetch

The ultimate holiday party shoe.

RAYE Bella Mule, $95 at Revolve

Updated retro—and in such a cute shade of pink.

Dries van Noten Embossed Velvet Ankle Boots, $543 at Neiman Marcus

The texture.

Jil Sandler Velvet Platform Sandals, $522 at Farfetch

Mark our words—platforms are making a comeback.

Malone Souliers Marguerite Mules, $585 at Shopbop

A maximalist take on the classic ballet slipper. (We’re in love.)

Rupert Sanderson Glynn Velvet Ankle Boots, $677 at Matches Fashion

Work-appropriate, party-appropriate, day-to-day-appropriate—is there anything these boots can’t do?