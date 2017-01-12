The Velvet Trend Has Hit Lingerie, and We Are Here for It

Man, don’t you love when a trend that’s everywhere is actually enjoyable to wear? Like, I love fishnets, don’t get me wrong, but they are not going to cut it in 25-degree weather (although hat tip to The Frankie Shop for convincing me that layering them over tube socks is a totally viable option). But velvet—oooh, velvet. There’s really nothing I’d rather wear when it’s cold out, even in the months after its holiday-party heyday has officially passed.

All season—since late summer, really—the plush fabric been a mainstay for dresses, boots, bomber jackets, jeans, and more. But one area of your wardrobe it may not have infiltrated yet is your underwear drawer. Not for long, though. Right now, there are some gorgeous bralettes and bodysuits by indie lingerie brands that I’m seriously considering blowing my next paycheck on, plus new arrivals at & Other Stories and Urban Outfitters that are begging to be added to cart. One Etsy designer, Danielle Wood, even has a pink fringed Dolly Parton-inspired set that’s kind of blowing my mind.

For something a little more luxe than standard cotton, and a little more seasonal that silk or lace, consider the velvet pieces we’ve rounded up in the gallery below.