Found: The Chicest Way to Feel Like You’re Wearing Your Pajamas All Day

by
Photo: Finery London

At first glance, tie-dye velvet overalls may seem like a questionable purchase—and yet when I spotted a pair by Brooklyn brand Upstate at a boutique this summer, I knew there was no chance I was leaving the store without them.

And ok, it’s true that they aren’t exactly a wear-anywhere kind of garment—they were definitely too hot to wear back in July (despite my best attempts), and they have a distinct Stevie Nicks vibe that might elicit some concern about my “lifestyle” if I were to try to rock them at a family function—but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming one of my favorite pieces in my wardrobe for fall.

21 of Fall's Coolest—and Coziest—Accessories to Shop Now

Being swaddled in head-to-toe velvet is about on par with the sensation of wrapping yourself in a plush hotel bathrobe, or lying down on some perfectly-fluffed pillows—which is to say, that of total and utter comfort. And since the velvet trend is on the fast track to hit fever pitch by the end of this year, now is the perfect time to snatch up one of the blissfully cozy one-pieces on the market.

The Jeans That Are Going to Sell Out This Season, According to 6 Top Retailers

In the gallery below, you’ll find 17 velvet jumpsuits—from easy wide-leg styles by Ulla Johnson and Zara to sexier, night-out versions by Finery London and LPA. Trust me: you want them on your body, stat.

1 of 17

TOPSHOP Cold Shoulder Velvet Plisse Jumpsuit, $70; at Nordstrom

Sephare Jumpsuit, $645; at Ulla Johnson

Weekday High Neck Crop Velvet Jumpsuit, $81; at ASOS

DVF Velvet Wrap Jumpsuit, $598; at DVF

Upstate Velvet Overalls, $192; at People of 2morrow

Free People Rumpled Silk Velvet Jumpsuit, $350; at Bloomingdale's

Isa Arfen Velvet Jumpsuit, $1,430; at Net-A-Porter

Velvet Jumpsuit, $49.90; at Zara

LPA Jumpsuit 19, $268; at Revolve

Velvet Palazzo Jumpsuit, $78; at Mango Outlet

Saloni Jules C Sleeveless Velvet Jumpsuit, $625; at Bergdorf Goodman

Ecote Peek-A-Boo Velvet Keyhole Jumpsuit, $109; at Urban Outfitters

Wrap-Front Belted Jumpsuit in Velvet, $81; at ASOS

Rosetta Velvet Off-Shoulder Jupsuit, $115; at Finery London

La Mania Tico Plunging V-neck Cropped Velvet Jumpsuit, $731; at MatchesFashion

Atlas Jumpsuit, $299; at TJD

Velvet Jumpsuit, $155; at Next

