Found: The Chicest Way to Feel Like You’re Wearing Your Pajamas All Day

At first glance, tie-dye velvet overalls may seem like a questionable purchase—and yet when I spotted a pair by Brooklyn brand Upstate at a boutique this summer, I knew there was no chance I was leaving the store without them.

And ok, it’s true that they aren’t exactly a wear-anywhere kind of garment—they were definitely too hot to wear back in July (despite my best attempts), and they have a distinct Stevie Nicks vibe that might elicit some concern about my “lifestyle” if I were to try to rock them at a family function—but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming one of my favorite pieces in my wardrobe for fall.

Being swaddled in head-to-toe velvet is about on par with the sensation of wrapping yourself in a plush hotel bathrobe, or lying down on some perfectly-fluffed pillows—which is to say, that of total and utter comfort. And since the velvet trend is on the fast track to hit fever pitch by the end of this year, now is the perfect time to snatch up one of the blissfully cozy one-pieces on the market.

In the gallery below, you’ll find 17 velvet jumpsuits—from easy wide-leg styles by Ulla Johnson and Zara to sexier, night-out versions by Finery London and LPA. Trust me: you want them on your body, stat.