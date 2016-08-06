StyleCaster
Share

25 Velvet Pieces You Can Wear Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Velvet Pieces You Can Wear Right Now

by
25 Velvet Pieces You Can Wear Right Now
33 Start slideshow
Photo: The Deets On E

If velvet in August sounds like one of those questionable fashion-industry ideas that should probably stay inside the pages of magazines, we get it: so long as the temperature is still in the 80s, we’re usually trying to avoid any and all hints of fall (especially if they’re likely to make us sweat).

MORE: The Everything Guide to Black Chokers

But Insta-girls such as Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell have been making a strong case for the plush velvet mini dress recently, and with our closets looking more and more like the contents of a ’90s Delia’s catalog—black chokers, halter tops, tinted sunglasses, track suits—it does seem like the logical next step.

The quintessential fabric of Buffy- and Winona-wannabes, velvet is going to be major this fall, and if its done right, it’s not as ludicrous as it sounds for summer, either. The key is to find pieces with plenty of breathing room—spaghetti-strap dresses with extra-deep arm holes, flowy kimonos, cropped burnout tanks—or opt for weather-appropriate accessories like velvet sandals or sunglasses (which, yes, totally exist).

Ahead, shop 25 pieces you can wear through fall, and see outfit inspo to copy right now.

MORE: 25 Ways to Wear Pink This Summer—Without Looking Like Your 5-Year-Old Self

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33

Hailey Baldwin

Photo: instagram / @updatebaldwin

Boohoo Petite Velvet Slip Dress, $33; at ASOS

See by Chloe Velvet Vicki Mini Bucket Bag, $320; at Shopbop

One Eleven Velvet Zip-Front Cami, $24.90; at Express

Photo: Alana Ruas

Amalfi Dress, $326; at The Rising States

Stretch Velvet Baby T, $245; at Tibi

Blush Velvet Double Tie Choker, $20; at Ventrone Chronicles

Stella Maxwell

Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell

Aurora Dress, $78; at Valfre

Black Velvet Cross Fit Bra Top, $36; at Genuine People

Glitter Stars Velvet Kimono, $55.82 (was $79.75); at Jaded London

Photo: Getty Images

Velvet Dress, $29.90; at Zara

Intentionally Blank Eliza Velvet Ballet Flats, $165; at The Dreslyn

Silver Evening Dress with Back Details, $148.40; at Front Row Shop

Photo: The Deets On E

Velvet Shift Cami Dress, $32; at Missguided

Total Burnout Velvet Tank Top, $42; at Nasty Gal

Burnout-Patterned Poncho, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: Couture Kulten

Retro Velvet Bellbottoms, $180; at Mo & Co.

Malone Souliers Taupe Velvet Savannah Lace-Up Heels, $825; at Avenue 32

Velvet Pleated Jumpsuit, $74; at Topshop

Photo: Fiolakemi

Masscob Velvet Grecian Dress, $510; at Barneys New York

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses, $150; at Zappos

Halter Velvet Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Hailey Baldwin

Photo: instagram / @haileystreetstyle

Victoria Victoria Beckham Velvet Strawberry Dress, $855; at Boutique 1

Kye Velvet Flares, $295; at VFILES

Carven Velvet Short Dress, $424.64; at Farfetch

Velvet Choker with Flower Pendant, $15.27; at MixxMix

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Conditioners That'll Smooth Dry, Damaged Hair

11 Conditioners That'll Smooth Dry, Damaged Hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share