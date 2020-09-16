Velvet Accent Pillows to Give Your Space an Instant Refresh

Scroll To See More Images

Adding a decorative accent pillow.or two to your sofa or bed may be a small investment (relatively speaking, anyway) but they can actually make a big impact on your space aesthetically. Even with the most run-down sofa or old accent chair, adding just a few decorative pillows can instantly (and inexpensively) transform your drab home furnishing get-up without having to splurge on higher-priced pieces to save the day. Frankly, accent pillows the ultimate home decor upgrade without having to commit to a new couch or investing your life savings, and we’re especially into velvet styles these days.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room or dining room, these underrated design accessories instantly add texture, color, and style to an otherwise tedious space. Sure, pillows serve the practical function of keeping our heads propped up while making our beds, sofas, and lounge chairs more comfortable, but they also function as solid visual upgrades. They’re pretty much the easiest and most cost-effective way to elevate your apartment’s aesthetic, am I right? Plus, if you get bored with your interior design situation, they make for a fool-proof and ridiculously easy seasonal switch-up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Cassiel Home Summer Throw Pillow

Featuring a round profile and a luxe tufted design, this chic velvet pillow makes use of one of the trendiest colors in home decor right now: yellow.

2. MERNETTE Velvet Pillow Colors

This premium velvet pillow cushion covers allow you to revamp your existing set-up and swap out regularly for seasonal home decor updates.

3. Ashler Velvet Lips Pillow

This novelty velvet pillow adds a glamourous touch to any space without being cheesy. Featuring a bold red lip design, this accent pillow is perfect for your chair or bed.