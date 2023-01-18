This $18 Serum Has an 83% Five-Star Approval Rate For Its Ability to Fade Dark Spots ‘Within Weeks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no doubt frustrating to see dark spots arise across your skin as you age, especially if you spent most of your youth unscathed. On the plus side, plenty of topical treatments can help fade their appearance overtime—some within a matter of weeks—so long as you pick the right one. That said, you won’t have to search far and wide for a formula capable of reversing damage; Amazon shoppers have already discovered one of the best.

The Vélamo Advanced Dark Spot Corrector

has an over 80 percent approval rate from reviewers who abide by its effective results. The face and body cream quickly treats hyperpigmentation, blemishes, age spots and melasma from the first application, and is compatible across all skin types, though aging skin may benefit the most from it.

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, shea butter and squalene make it possible for the cream to remove dark spots, brown spots and sun spots within a very short window; the brand claims users will notice changes in as fast as four weeks.

And that’s not BS; reviewers have confirmed they’ve witnessed a lightening of their spots from a handful of uses, the results of which rival pricer products they’ve tried in the past.

Just take it from this shopper: “I had previously been using a dark spot correction serum from my plastic surgeon which costs around $98 and I decided to make a change,” they wrote. “Within one week my dark spots on my face have significantly faded and hopefully they will vanish in 4-6 weeks. The product is nicely packaged and has no scent which I really like plus it goes on smoothly.”

“To my surprise, I actually see a difference after the first week of using it,” shared another who opted for the $18 serum

instead of their usual $100 option. “The spots usually form right at the top of my cheekbones but I noticed that the spots began to fade after using this product. I really like the controlled pump which allows you to extract the exact amount that you need. The product is light, absorbing and not fragranced which works well for my sensitive, dry skin.”

Grab the spot-fading cream

while it’s down to $18 with the use of an on-page coupon, alongside the brand’s other hot seller, the retinol eye stick

.