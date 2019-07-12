17 Veggie-Packed Smoothie Recipes That Don’t Taste Like Grass

Scroll To See More Images

All it takes is a quick Internet search to figure out that veggie-packed smoothies are everywhere. There are green smoothies filled with spinach and kale, orange smoothies made with carrots, red smoothies colored by beets, and so many more. The problem is, a lot of these vegetable smoothie recipes taste…a little too much like vegetables.

Let’s be honest for a second here: Vegetables are healthy—and delicious in their own right—but does anyone really want to gulp down a mouthful of liquid that tastes like kale? I don’t think so. The best vegetable smoothies are, in fact, the ones where said vegetables play a supporting role. The formula for this isn’t all that difficult. Just make sure you’re pairing the vegetable with a sweet fruit (Banana, pineapple, mango and berries are all great options!) and enough liquid to make sure the whole thing blends until it’s smooth.

If you’re too afraid to wing it with your own smoothie combination, the veggie-packed smoothie recipes below are here to guide you. All pack nutritious vegetables, without any grassy aftertaste.

1. Creamy Pineapple-Cucumber Smoothie

If you’re new to blending vegetables into your smoothie, start with cucumber—it’s got a super mild flavor, and adds some liquid and freshness without making things taste too vegetal. This pineapple-cucumber combination is sweet, tart, and easy to drink.

2. The Best Green Smoothie

Lindsey from Pinch of Yum is one of the most popular food bloggers out there. When she says this smoothie is the best, believe her.

3. Watermelon Cucumber Smoothie

Don’t know how to use up an entire watermelon? Start by blending it into a refreshing summer smoothie.

4. Chocolate Beet Smoothie

Admittedly, you have to like beets to like this chocolate and beet smoothie. But if you do, it’s like drinking a healthy milkshake for breakfast.

5. Mango, Cucumber, and Mint Smoothie

Next time you’re at the grocery store, look for mango chunks in the freezer section. Then, whip up this easy mango smoothie.

6. Pineapple, Banana, and Kale Smoothie

If it weren’t for the pretty color, you would have no idea this tropical smoothie was made with kale.

7. Strawberry and Carrot Smoothie

Between strawberries and carrots, this pink smoothie gets a double dose of sweetness.

8. Blueberry, Banana, and Spinach Smoothie

If spinach salad isn’t your think, try blending the greens into a berry-banana smoothie instead.

9. Cinnamon, Sweet Potato, and Almond Butter Smoothie

Think of this sweet potato smoothie as blended pie filling you can eat for breakfast.

10. Blueberry Zucchini Smoothie

Zucchini is a silent bystander in this tasty, filling blueberry smoothie.

11. Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This dessert-flavored smoothie is sweetened mostly with banana, plus just a teaspoon of honey.

12. Strawberry-Spinach Green Smoothie

Whether you have in-season berries to use up or you’re relying on frozen ones, this strawberry-spinach smoothie is worth a whirl.

13. Malted Chocolate Cauliflower Smoothie

A malted chocolate smoothie that packs a serving of vegetables? Yep.

14. Chocolate, Raspberry, and Cauliflower Smoothie

If the fruit-and-chocolate combo really speaks to you, add this flavorful smoothie to your breakfast bucket list.

15. Butternut, Cinnamon, and Date Smoothie

If you want something earthy, this fall smoothie gets a little warmth from cinnamon.

16. Cucumber-Ginger Smoothie

Spice up your morning with a simple green ginger smoothie.

17. Red Beet Power Smoothie

If you’ve been drinking veggie-packed smoothies for a while and aren’t afraid of the beet-carrot combination, this deep red smoothie is for you.