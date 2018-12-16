12 Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Soups and Stews That’ll Get You Through the Season

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to slow-cooking, meat usually gets to have all the fun. But there are tons of vegetarian slow-cooker soup recipes that are just as delicious, impressive and easy to make. Whether you’re a full-blown vegetarian or you’re just looking to eat a little less meat, knowing you can make delicious, easy soups and stews in the slow cooker without a lick of chicken, beef, pork or turkey is a seriously great feeling.

Plus, because vegetables and grains don’t take as long as animal proteins to cook, most meatless slow-cooker soup recipes are a little less slow than their meat-filled counterparts.

The recipes below range from decadent cream-and-cheese-filled soups to lighter, more vegetable-forward bean stews. Like all slow-cooker soup recipes, you combine all the ingredients the morning or night before you eat, then let the machine work its magic while you go about your business.

Because these don’t take all day to cook, set your slow-cooker to switch to the “warm” setting once things are done cooking—dinner will be served within five minutes of you walking through the door. (And really, what more could you ask for?)

Look through the 12 vegetarian slow-cooker recipes below, and consider adding one to next week’s meal prep plan. I guarantee you’ll fall in love with these easy, tasty and comforting vegetarian slow-cooker soups and stews.

Minestrone Soup

Sun-dried tomato pesto adds tons of flavor to this veggie- and pasta-packed minestrone soup.

Three-Bean Chili

Who needs ground beef when you have three types of legumes? This three-bean chili is totally tops.

Vegetable Barley Soup

This hearty vegetable barley soup is filled with dense, chewy grains and plenty of vegetables—plus herbs for flavor.

Sweet Potato Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut squash soup is great, but sweet potatoes add extra thickness and starch to this sweet potato butternut squash soup.

Wild Rice and Vegetable Soup

This wild rice and vegetable soup is packed with plant-based protein and fiber-rich carbs, so it’ll keep you full for hours.

Creamy Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup

Think of this tomato basil tortellini soup as cheesy bits of pasta swimming in marinara. Sounds pretty great, right?

Quinoa, White Bean and Kale Soup

Want something light but still comforting? This quinoa, white bean and kale soup has all kinds of delicious textures, plus enough cheese to make it totally crave-worthy.

Wild Rice and Mushroom Soup

If you love cream of mushroom, you’ll flip for this wild rice and mushroom soup.

Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup

This creamy, veggie-packed autumn wild rice soup is downright decadent. (And perfect for the wintertime.)

Vegetarian Lentil Tortilla Soup

The tomato-based broth in this lentil tortilla soup gets an extra kick from salsa verde, so you can rest assured knowing it’s plenty flavorful.

Tofu Hot and Sour Soup

Forget takeout. Your slow-cooker can make a mean tofu hot and sour soup.

Broccoli, Cheese and Potato Soup

Just because it’s meatless doesn’t mean it needs to be light. This loaded broccoli, cheese and potato soup is so good that you’ll want to eat it for lunch and dinner all week long.